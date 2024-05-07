United States

US Soldier Detained In Russia On Theft Charges

A US Army soldier stationed in South Korea has been detained in Russia, raising concerns about his well-being and the nature of the charges against him.

A US Army soldier stationed in South Korea has found himself detained in Russia, prompting concerns over his well-being and the nature of the charges against him, according to statements from both US and Russian authorities.

The soldier, identified as Staff Sgt Gordon Black, was apprehended on May 2 in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East, while he was reportedly not on official travel. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the charges against Black were unrelated to politics or espionage but rather pertained to a "purely domestic crime," specifically theft allegations involving a woman.

Reports from the BBC's US partner CBS suggest that Sgt Black is accused of stealing from a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship. The soldier, who was in the process of transitioning duty stations from South Korea back to Fort Cavazos in Texas, was visiting the woman when he was detained.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the case, stating that the US is aware of the situation and other matters involving Russia. However, further details regarding the circumstances of Black's arrest were not disclosed during a White House briefing on Monday.

The US Army has confirmed that Sgt Black is facing charges of criminal misconduct. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, assured that appropriate consular support is being provided to the soldier in Russia, and his family has been notified of the situation.

The incident raises questions about the legal procedures and diplomatic implications surrounding the detention of a US military member abroad. As the investigation unfolds, concerns remain about Black's welfare and the potential ramifications on US-Russia relations.

