United States

US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories

Meteorologists across the US are facing a surge of death threats and harassment fueled by bizarre conspiracy theories claiming they control the weather.

hurricane milton florida
Experts warn that these conspiracies are putting lives at risk and overwhelming those simply trying to do their jobs. | Photo: National Hurricane Center
info_icon

As Hurricane Milton makes its way toward Florida, meteorologists are facing an onslaught of conspiracy theories and threats, leading to a troubling environment of misinformation. This wave of falsehoods follows the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which swept through six states, resulting in hundreds of fatalities.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that the spread of misleading information has significantly hindered relief efforts for those affected by the storms. Katie Nickolaou, a meteorologist from Michigan, has become a prime target for the backlash. She and her colleagues have received messages filled with bizarre claims, including allegations of a nonexistent Category 6 hurricane and accusations that meteorologists are somehow responsible for creating and directing storms.

“I’ve never seen a storm garner so much misinformation,” Nickolaou stated. “We have just been putting out fires of wrong information everywhere.” She expressed her frustration over the violent rhetoric, with some individuals suggesting that those responsible for Hurricane Milton should be harmed.

One message directed at Nickolaou stated, “Stop the breathing of those that made them and their affiliates.” In response, she remarked, “Murdering meteorologists won’t stop hurricanes. I can’t believe I just had to type that.”

Nickolaou explained the overwhelming nature of the attacks, stating, “It is eating up a lot of work and free time to deal with all of this. It’s very tiring.” 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has further fuelled these conspiracy theories. He claimed that FEMA had run out of funding for hurricane survivors because it was allegedly diverted to illegal immigrants. Alongside these claims, several of Trump’s associates have made baseless assertions about government control over hurricanes. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman, went so far as to say on X that “they can control the weather,” dismissing any scepticism about such claims.

The rise of these conspiracies has prompted a strong response from President Joe Biden, who criticised Trump for spreading lies. “It’s beyond ridiculous,” Biden remarked. “It’s so stupid. It’s got to stop.”

Experts emphasise that while human activity can exacerbate hurricanes through climate change, it is impossible to create or control individual storms. Furthermore, FEMA’s funding for disaster relief is separate from any financial assistance offered to migrants.

Chris Gloninger, a former TV meteorologist and climate scientist, noted that this is part of a troubling trend where extremist figures on social media overshadow expert voices. “I’ve never seen anything like this in any disaster,” he said, warning that meteorologists are at risk of burnout from the relentless attacks. “What other profession are people targeted for simply doing their job? All we are trying to do is protect life and property during extreme weather.”

