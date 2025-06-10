US Embassy Says 'No Right To Visit US' Amid Indian Student Handcuffing Row

A day after the handcuffing and deportation of an Indian student from New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport sparked a row, the US embassy in India issued a statement and said that although the country continued to welcome legitimate travellers, it wouldn't tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas or violation of US law.
"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law," wrote the US Embassy in India on X.
The issue sparked off after a video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport in the United States of America was shared on X by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain.
While sharing the clip, Jain also wrote that the young man in the video was crying and that US authorities were treating him like he’s a “criminal.”
"I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," Jain wrote on X.
"These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the evening flight, tied up like criminals. Every day, 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days," Jain said.
Jain further asserted that the student was speaking in Haryanvi, insisting that he wasn’t crazy, but the authorities were trying to make him look that way.
Taking cognisance of the incident, the Indian consulate in New York said, "We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals."
This came amid the Donald Trump administration's intensified crackdown on international students by revoking visas without prior notice.