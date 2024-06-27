United States

Three Motorcyclists Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On South I-5 Near Camp Pendleton

Three people died and one sustained serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

Representative image
info_icon

Three people died and one person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident, reported shortly after 3 am just south of Las Pulgas Road, began when a jeep swerved and struck the guardrail, leaving it disabled in the southbound lanes. Moments later, a Mercedes van collided with the stationary jeep, causing the van to overturn, reported California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.

Following this, in a chain reaction, four motorcyclists crashed into the overturned van, resulting in the death of three motorcyclists at the scene.

"Traffic is backed up until Orange County. We are asking everyone to avoid the area if they can," cops urged.

In response to the crash, authorities closed all lanes of southbound I-5, diverting traffic off at Las Pulgas Road and issuing a SigAlert as emergency responders worked diligently to manage the aftermath.

The driver of the Mercedes van sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital for urgent medical treatment.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Ice chunk debris that fell on Gomez's home. - X
Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  3. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  4. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  5. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan Performed ‘Jolting’ Stunts By Himself For ‘Baby John’
  2. Saiyami Kher Reveals She Doesn’t Let Weather Keep Her Away From Fitness Regime
  3. Mehul Nisar Opens Up On Bhavesh In 'Anupamaa': 'He Hasn't Been Fully Tapped Yet'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Be Remembered Long After We Are All Gone: Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates The Team With A Heartfelt Note
  5. Alia Bhatt Calls Motherhood 'Magical': Every Day Is A Discovery And A New Layer To Your Life
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  3. India Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Decides To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Switzerland Vs Italy, Round Of 16, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Has Eyes On 2025 ODI World Cup At Home
World News
  1. From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions
  2. China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why
  3. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  4. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  5. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case