This Influencer Dog Has 167K Followers; Lives A Lavish Lifestyle And Travels Across The Globe

Meet Bao, the three-year-old Chihuahua who's living a life of luxury as his owner, Xa Thi Ngoc Tran, takes him on adventures around the world, from Paris to Mexico, staying in luxurious accommodations along the way.
Tran, a 37-year-old finance worker residing in Toronto, shared that she acquired Bao during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their travels together didn't commence until 2022. Speaking to SWNS, Tran expressed her deep attachment to Bao, referring to him as her "baby boy," which is why she never considered traveling without him.
Their escapades began with a four-hour flight to Lake Louise, Alberta, where the six-pound pup experienced his first taste of travel. Since then, they've traversed across continents, including a memorable stay in Paris, where they lodged at the esteemed Hotel Louvre Saint-Honore, dined at Café de Flore, and explored iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.
Bao's travel wardrobe is nothing short of impressive, boasting a collection of 75 pieces valued at $2,500. From Chanel silk scarves to sparkly jackets and turtleneck sweaters, Bao's fashion sense is as impeccable as his owner's. Tran revealed to SWNS that she enjoys coordinating Bao's outfits with her own neutral aesthetic, although the pup has a penchant for Hawaiian shirts during holidays.
Despite the additional expenses associated with pet travel, Tran emphasized that the joy and companionship Bao brings make it all worthwhile. At home, Bao enjoys a royal dining experience with a nutritious raw food diet supplemented by homemade bone broth for joint health.
Tran's decision to create an Instagram account for Bao three years ago has transformed the pup into a social media sensation, with over 166,000 followers enamored by his "sassy personality" and trendy attire. Bao's Instagram profile even includes outfit links for his adoring fans.
Looking ahead, Tran and Bao have their sights set on more adventures, including a trip to Beverly Hills for a real-life "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" moment. They also plan to revisit Europe, with Italy on their itinerary, along with a return trip to Mexico due to their fondness for the country.