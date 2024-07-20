United States

Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones

Greece has implemented strict measures to combat beach overcrowding and illegal sunbed operations, following complaints from locals about the influx of tourists and the resulting congestion on the country's beaches.

Greece, loved for its stunning beaches and vast 13,676 km coastline, has introduced stringent measures to combat beach overcrowding and illegal sunbed operations. The move follows a surge in complaints from locals about the influx of tourists and the resulting congestion on the country's beaches.

In March, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled the new "beach bill," aimed at making beaches more enjoyable for residents. The bill mandates that 70% of beaches be sunbed-free, with this figure rising to 85% in conservation areas. Additionally, sunbeds must now be placed at least four meters from the sea.

To enforce these rules, authorities have turned to technology, employing drones and a citizen reporting app called MyCoast. The drones monitor beaches for unpermitted sunbed rentals and ensure compliance with the new spacing regulations. MyCoast allows beachgoers to report violations and provides a list of establishments that are legally permitted to offer beach seating.

Fourteen beaches, including Kryoneri, Valtos, Lagonisi, Nea Herakleia, Klima on Aegina, Masouri on Kalymnos, and several on Corfu and Rhodes, are under close surveillance. In July alone, over 1,000 complaints were filed, resulting in €350,000 in fines over five days. The largest fine, €220,000, was imposed on a business operating sunbeds without a license on Thymari beach.

“Our goal is to protect both the environment and the citizens’ right to free access to the beach,” said Kostis Hatzidakis, Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance. “We also aim to preserve our tourist product and support healthy entrepreneurship.”

Local news reports indicate a significant crackdown on sunbed violations, with Kryoneri beach receiving 169 complaints for exceeding agreed-upon areas. Other beaches, such as Valtos, Lagonisi, Nea Herakleia, Klima on Aegina, and Masouri on Kalymnos, have also seen increased scrutiny.

The enforcement of these new rules is expected to ease overcrowding and prevent the illegal privatization of Greece's beaches. As part of broader measures to combat overtourism, further restrictions, including limits on cruise ship berthing at Mykonos and Santorini, are set to take effect in 2025.

