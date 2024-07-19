Travelers have long dreaded the TSA's strict liquid rules, but relief may be on the horizon as new technology could soon allow certain full-sized liquids on flights. This new technology might eliminate the need for the current 3-1-1 rule, which mandates that all carry-on liquids be stored in 3.4-ounce containers within a quart-sized plastic bag.
Computed tomography (CT) scanners, which utilize 3D imaging to detect unauthorized liquids at security checkpoints, are at the forefront of this technological advancement. If widely implemented, these scanners could render travel-sized toiletries obsolete at certain airports.
The UK initially aimed to roll out this new security technology and lift liquid restrictions by June 1, but the launch has been postponed. In the US, a TSA representative indicated that the limit on liquids might be lifted in the coming years, but the current restrictions remain in place. “While we have [CT scanners] deployed at more checkpoints, we are years away from announcing a change to the current liquids rule,” said TSA press secretary Robert Carter Langston.
Despite the 3-1-1 rule, there are currently 11 exceptions for liquids:
- Prescription medications (liquid, gel, or aerosol)
- Over-the-counter liquid medications
- Contact lens solution in reasonable quantities
- Freezer or ice packs for medication
- IV bags and syringes
- Fresh eggs
- Fish transported in water
- Wet batteries
- Breast milk and formula for infants
- Liquid-filled teethers
- Food and drinks for babies and toddlers
- Duty-free items in sealed, tamper-evident bags
TSA officers may test these liquids for explosives or other prohibited items. Passengers should inform security agents about larger liquids, and if they cannot be screened by machine or if travelers prefer not to have their liquid medication exposed to X-rays, alternative screening methods can be used. This may include AIT screening, a pat-down, and additional screening of carry-on property.