The UK initially aimed to roll out this new security technology and lift liquid restrictions by June 1, but the launch has been postponed. In the US, a TSA representative indicated that the limit on liquids might be lifted in the coming years, but the current restrictions remain in place. “While we have [CT scanners] deployed at more checkpoints, we are years away from announcing a change to the current liquids rule,” said TSA press secretary Robert Carter Langston.