OpenAI Halts ChatGPT Voice Amid Scarlett Johansson Controversy

On Monday, OpenAI announced it is halting the use of one of its ChatGPT voices following concerns raised by Scarlett Johansson, known for her role in the film "Her," who found the voice to be unsettlingly similar to her own. OpenAI stated on the social media platform X that it is taking steps to pause the voice named Sky, one of the options available for users to interact with ChatGPT. The company acknowledged questions about its selection process for lifelike audio options, particularly regarding Sky, and aims to address these concerns.