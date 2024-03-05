Nashville Plane Crash: 5 Dead As Plane Crashes Near I-40 In Tennessee, Pilot "Too Far Away"

The pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed near downtown Nashville informed air traffic controllers that he could see the runway they were preparing for an emergency landing. However, he stated that they were unable to reach it.
“I’m going to be landing -- I don’t know where!” exclaimed the pilot before the aircraft crashed next to Interstate 40, killing all five individuals on board.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday, the pilot contacted air traffic controllers, stating that his engine had shut down, as per a recording of their radio communications.
They granted him permission to land at John C. Tune Airport, situated just west of downtown, and urged him to glide towards runway two.
However, he mentioned that the plane had already descended to 1,600 feet (488 meters).
“I’m too far away. I’m not going to make it,” he said.
The aircraft erupted into flames in the grassy area just off the highway, behind a Costco on the city's west side, approximately 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of the general aviation airport.
Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron stated, “It appears that everyone on board perished.”
Authorities mentioned that the Federal Aviation Administration was present at the scene, with the National Transportation Safety Board scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.
According to Nashville International Airport spokesperson Stacey Nickens, cited by The Tennessean, the aircraft departed from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, around 7:19 p.m. and was expected to land at John C. Tune Airport around 7:43 p.m.
Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney confirmed that there were no injuries to drivers on the interstate, and authorities stated that no vehicles or structures on the ground were damaged.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday morning the closure of the right lane near the crash site to provide the necessary space and safety for ongoing investigations by various agencies.