Margot Robbie To Produce "The Sims" Movie, Popular Video Game Getting Big Screen Adaptation

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie is expanding her producing prowess with a film adaptation of the beloved life simulation video game franchise, The Sims. The project will be produced by Robbie's own LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Vertigo Entertainment.
Helming the film will be Kate Herron, director of the hit Disney+ series "Loki." Herron will also co-write the screenplay alongside Briony Redman.
The Sims: A Pop Culture Phenomenon
"The Sims" has captivated players for over two decades, allowing them to create virtual worlds, build dream homes, and control the lives of their digital avatars. The franchise, which debuted in 2000, has spawned numerous sequels and expansion packs, solidifying its place as a pop culture icon.
Specific details regarding the film's plot and casting remain shrouded in secrecy. It's unclear how closely the movie will follow the game's open-ended narrative or which elements of "The Sims" lore will be incorporated.
While no official studio has been announced for the project, LuckyChap recently established a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery following the massive box office success of Robbie's live-action "Barbie" film. However, their collaboration with Universal on the upcoming holiday comedy "Naughty" leaves the door open for other possibilities.
LuckyChap's Production Slate Heats Up
This "Sims" adaptation joins a growing list of projects under the LuckyChap banner. Robbie is also developing a remake of the classic screwball comedy "The Thin Man" in collaboration with Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.
Fans of "The Sims" and Robbie's production work will undoubtedly be eager for further details on this highly anticipated film.