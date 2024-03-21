United States

Margot Robbie To Produce "The Sims" Movie, Popular Video Game Getting Big Screen Adaptation

"Barbie" is all set to make her fans dive into the virtual world's big screen journey, as the iconic game becomes a cinematic reality.

Advertisement

O
Outlook International Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Getty%20images%2C%20X
Margot Robbie To Produce "The Sims" Movie Photo: Getty images, X
info_icon

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie is expanding her producing prowess with a film adaptation of the beloved life simulation video game franchise, The Sims. The project will be produced by Robbie's own LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Vertigo Entertainment.

Helming the film will be Kate Herron, director of the hit Disney+ series "Loki." Herron will also co-write the screenplay alongside Briony Redman.

Charithra Chandran at the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in 2022. - Getty images
"Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon": Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran Makes West End Debut In Humorous Coming-Of-Age Play

BY Harshita Das

The Sims: A Pop Culture Phenomenon

"The Sims" has captivated players for over two decades, allowing them to create virtual worlds, build dream homes, and control the lives of their digital avatars.  The franchise, which debuted in 2000, has spawned numerous sequels and expansion packs, solidifying its place as a pop culture icon.

Advertisement

Specific details regarding the film's plot and casting remain shrouded in secrecy. It's unclear how closely the movie will follow the game's open-ended narrative or which elements of "The Sims" lore will be incorporated.

While no official studio has been announced for the project, LuckyChap recently established a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery following the massive box office success of Robbie's live-action "Barbie" film.  However, their collaboration with Universal on the upcoming holiday comedy "Naughty" leaves the door open for other possibilities.

LuckyChap's Production Slate Heats Up

This "Sims" adaptation joins a growing list of projects under the LuckyChap banner. Robbie is also developing a remake of the classic screwball comedy "The Thin Man" in collaboration with Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

Advertisement

Fans of "The Sims" and Robbie's production work will undoubtedly be eager for further details on this highly anticipated film.

Princess Kate And Princess Diana - Getty Images
Prince William Fears For Kate Middleton's Privacy Amid Echoes Of Princess Diana's Tragic Past

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads