"Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon": Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran Makes West End Debut In Humorous Coming-Of-Age Play

Get ready for a hilarious and heartfelt journey through teenage angst! Charithra Chandran, breakout star of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, is bringing her comedic talents to the West End stage in the one-woman show Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon.
Opening on March 17th at the Garrick Theatre for a limited six-week run, the play follows a quirky 17-year-old grappling with the loss of her sister and the chaotic ups and downs of adolescence. Written by actor/director Rosie Day, the production received rave reviews during its 2023 run at Southwark Playhouse.
A Rollercoaster Ride of Teenage Emotions
Chandran takes center stage as the unnamed protagonist, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift devotee navigating grief, self-discovery, and even some questionable scout troop activities. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a laugh-out-loud exploration of loss, resilience, and the importance of embracing your true self.
Charithra's West End Debut
This critically acclaimed play marks Chandran's West End debut, a significant moment for the rising star. While audiences know her for her role as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, Chandran is eager to showcase her comedic range and tackle complex themes.
Representation and Open Dialogue
Beyond the humor, Chandran sees the play as an opportunity to promote open conversation about mental health and loss, particularly within South Asian communities where such discussions can be challenging. She hopes the play will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, but especially those who haven't seen themselves reflected on stage before.
Charithra Chandran: A Rising Star
Chandran, who holds a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, wasn't always destined for the stage. Despite initial reservations from her family, her natural talent for performance shone through. This West End debut follows a string of impressive screen roles.
Beyond acting, Chandran is a vocal advocate for social justice. She serves as a global ambassador for Room to Read, a charity dedicated to literacy and education programs for children globally. This commitment to representation and positive change extends to her choice of roles.
From Bridgerton to Action and Beyond
Audiences worldwide were captivated by Chandran's portrayal of Edwina Sharma in the second season of Netflix's record-breaking period drama, Bridgerton. But her talents extend far beyond Regency England. She impressed viewers with her role as Sabina Pleasance, a skilled and resourceful spy, in the Amazon series Alex Rider. Chandran is also slated to star in the upcoming romantic comedy, How to Date Billy Walsh, showcasing her versatility.
Tickets on Sale Now!
"Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon" opens March 17th and runs until April 28th at the Garrick Theatre, London.