Los Angeles 'Trash House' Spurs Concerns Among Residents

A house in the upscale Fairfax District of Los Angeles has become a centre of attention, not for its architectural beauty or luxurious amenities, but for what neighbours describe as a mounting public safety hazard due to excessive trash accumulation.
The property, located near Martel and Melrose Avenues, is surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes, making the stark contrast even more pronounced. Images captured by FOX 11 Los Angeles reveal front and backyards cluttered with trash, predominantly stuffed inside white bags. The mess has even spilt over to engulf a car parked in the driveway, obstructing access to the front door. Plastic buckets and empty bottles litter the surroundings, creating an eyesore for the neighbourhood.
Residents of the area have voiced their concerns, citing fears of a potential fire hazard and the unbearable stench emanating from the premises. Reports of rats scavenging amidst the debris only add to the distress. Despite attempts to address the issue in the past, including fines imposed on the homeowner, identified as Raymond Gaon by the Los Angeles Times, the situation has only deteriorated over time.
While Gaon declined to comment on the matter, city officials have assured residents that they are actively exploring options to mitigate the problem. This includes the possibility of city intervention to initiate cleanup efforts, with costs likely to be passed on to the homeowner.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the issue during a press briefing, expressing her dismay at the situation and emphasising its urgency as a public health emergency. Bass pledged immediate action, stating that city crews would commence cleanup operations without delay.
"This is a fire hazard and I worry about the individual there, this place catching fire, him losing his life... This is just outrageous, and it will end today," Mayor Bass asserted.