Is Mona Lisa Going Underground? Louvre Considers Relocating Famous Painting To End ‘Public Disappointment’

The proposed underground chamber would offer a more controlled environment. By separating the Mona Lisa from the hustle and bustle of the main galleries, the Louvre hopes to create a space conducive to focused appreciation. This could potentially allow for closer viewing and a more intimate encounter with Da Vinci's masterpiece. The relocation is part of a larger "Grand Louvre" renovation project that also envisions a new museum entrance, bypassing the iconic glass pyramid and directing visitors straight to the underground chambers.