United States

Is Mona Lisa Going Underground? Louvre Considers Relocating Famous Painting To End ‘Public Disappointment’

The Louvre Museum in Paris is considering relocating the Mona Lisa to a dedicated underground chamber to improve visitor experience.

Advertisement

Pinterest
Mona Lisa in Louvre Museum. Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Tourists flock to the Louvre Museum in Paris, eager to catch a glimpse of the enigmatic Mona Lisa. However, the reality often falls short of expectations. Long lines snaking through crowded galleries and a fleeting view of the painting encased in bulletproof glass can leave visitors feeling frustrated and disappointed. A recent survey of 18,000 visitors even dubbed the Mona Lisa the "world's most disappointing masterpiece" due to this very experience.

In response to this issue, the Louvre is considering a radical solution: relocating the Mona Lisa to a dedicated underground chamber. This proposal, spearheaded by Louvre director Laurence des Cars, aims to transform how visitors experience this iconic artwork.

Advertisement

Currently, the Mona Lisa resides in a large room, displayed behind security glass. Its position at the back, and the sheer number of visitors vying for a view, often make it appear like a "postage stamp" from afar.

The family is in the process of having the bees safely removed from their home, which is expected to take some time. - null
Massive Beehive Discovered After Toddler Keeps 'Hearing Monsters In The Wall'

BY Outlook International Desk

The proposed underground chamber would offer a more controlled environment. By separating the Mona Lisa from the hustle and bustle of the main galleries, the Louvre hopes to create a space conducive to focused appreciation. This could potentially allow for closer viewing and a more intimate encounter with Da Vinci's masterpiece. The relocation is part of a larger "Grand Louvre" renovation project that also envisions a new museum entrance, bypassing the iconic glass pyramid and directing visitors straight to the underground chambers.

Advertisement

The move, however, faces significant hurdles. The estimated cost of €500 million (more than $500 billion) for the entire renovation project puts a strain on the French government, which is currently looking to cut spending. Additionally, there's the question of balancing the Mona Lisa's global status as a "must-see" attraction with the need for its preservation and accessibility.

Representative image - null
Internet Costs Set To Spike For Thousands Of Californians

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For Dalits, SC/STs Go To Muslims...' Says PM Modi