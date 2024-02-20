United States

Discover World's Most Unique Underground Attractions

Whether you're drawn to ancient history, natural wonders, or spine-tingling tales, these underground attractions promise a journey into the depths of human ingenuity and imagination.

Harshita Das
February 20, 2024

From ancient cities carved into rock to surreal subterranean dining experiences, the world boasts a plethora of underground marvels waiting to be explored. Here's a glimpse into some of the most extraordinary underground attractions across the globe.

1. Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá, Colombia

Descend beneath 200 meters of salt, rock, and minerals to discover the awe-inspiring Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá. This architectural wonder doubles as a fully-functioning Roman Catholic church, illuminated by ethereal hues filtering through the cavernous chambers.

Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá
2. Salina Turda, Romania

Delve into the depths of a Transylvanian salt mine to uncover Salina Turda, a subterranean theme park offering panoramic wheels, mini-golf, and even boating on a serene mine lake amidst breathtaking salt formations.

Salina Turda, Romania
3. Under, Norway

Experience fine dining like never before at Under, Norway's subaquatic restaurant submerged five and a half meters below the surface. Dine amidst icy North Sea currents while savoring gourmet cuisine against a backdrop of mesmerizing marine views.

Under, Norway
4. Derinkuyu, Turkey

Journey back in time to explore the ancient underground city of Derinkuyu in Cappadocia, Turkey. Delve into the intricate labyrinth of passages spanning eight levels, once inhabited by communities seeking refuge from extreme temperatures and invaders.

Derinkuyu, Turkey
5. Ajanta Caves, India

Marvel at the ancient Ajanta Caves, nestled deep within rock faces in India. These remarkable Buddhist temples and monasteries, adorned with intricate wall paintings dating back to the first and second centuries BC, offer a glimpse into ancient Indian artistry.

Ajanta Caves, India
6. Thrihnukagigur, Iceland

Brave adventurers can venture inside the dormant Thrihnukagigur volcano in Iceland, descending 700 feet into its magma chamber via a secure lift for a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the earth's fiery depths.

Thrihnukagigur, Iceland
7. Churchill War Rooms, London

Step into the underground nerve center of Winston Churchill's wartime government at the Churchill War Rooms in London. Explore the meticulously preserved rooms and corridors that played a pivotal role in shaping history during World War II.

Churchill War Rooms
8. Catacombs, Paris

Descend into the eerie underworld of the Paris Catacombs, where the remains of six million souls lie interred within labyrinthine tunnels stretching over 280 kilometers beneath the bustling streets of the French capital.

Catacombs, Paris
9. Dom im Berg, Austria

Immerse yourself in the vibrant nightlife of Graz at Dom im Berg, a cavernous hillside venue boasting dramatic tunnels once used as air raid shelters during World War II, now transformed into one of Europe's most iconic clubs.

Dom im Berg, Austria
10. Edinburgh Vaults, Scotland

Brave the haunted passageways of Edinburgh's underground vaults, steeped in tales of paranormal activity and shadowy secrets from the city's dark past.

Edinburgh Vaults, Scotland
11. Greenbrier Bunker, US

Discover the clandestine Cold War-era bunker hidden beneath the Greenbrier resort hotel in West Virginia, a meticulously preserved relic of America's nuclear fears.

Greenbrier Bunker, US
12. Inside a Swedish Mine

Experience the chilling depths of a Swedish mine, where guests can journey 500 feet underground into a subterranean world shrouded in perpetual darkness, offering a glimpse into the harsh realities of underground life.

