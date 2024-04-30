Massive Beehive Discovered After Toddler Keeps 'Hearing Monsters In The Wall'

A family in Charlotte, North Carolina, has found themselves at the centre of an extraordinary tale after uncovering a hidden secret buzzing within their home.
Ashley Class and her family reside in a century-old farmhouse, where they recently encountered an unexpected challenge. Initially dismissing her toddler's complaints about monsters in her bedroom as mere imagination, Class soon realized there was more to the story.
"We have found any little thing that can happen in this old farmhouse, but this was beyond our expectations," Class shared with Good Morning America.
Their investigation into the source of the peculiar buzzing led them to a surprising discovery. "We noticed a couple of bees when we were outside playing with the kids, and then as the days progressed, we saw more and more and we thought, 'That's a little strange,'" Class recounted.
Advertisement
Seeking assistance, the family engaged the help of beekeepers, but it wasn't until Curtis Collins intervened that the true extent of their situation became clear.
"I knew they were there. It's just a matter of where they were making their hive," explained Collins, an experienced beekeeper.
Using specialized equipment, Collins pinpointed the epicentre of the bee activity - inside the bedroom belonging to Class' daughter. Employing a thermal imaging camera, he revealed the presence of a colossal hive.
"I believe that may be actually the first one that I've done that was floor to ceiling," Collins remarked.
Describing the hive's appearance as resembling "almost like a man in the wall," Ashley Class emphasized its sheer size, occupying the entirety of the wall space.
Advertisement
With tens of thousands of bees inhabiting the bedroom wall, the family faced an urgent situation. "When he opened it up, they were, I guess, just swarming around our room. We didn't even have time to get any of her stuff out of the room," Ashley Class shared.
Embarking on what promises to be a lengthy process of bee removal, the family has temporarily relocated their daughter to another bedroom.
Reflecting on the experience, Ashley Class expressed a silver lining. "It was really neat to be able to show our 3-year-old, these are the monsters you've been hearing. You're completely right," she said.