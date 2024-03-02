Iris Apfel: 'Oldest Barbie' And Iconic New York Fashion Figure Known For Unique Style, Dies At 102

She collaborated with nine First Ladies on design restoration projects at the White House, utilizing fabrics from Old World Weavers, the textile company she co-founded with her late husband, Carl Apfel.

A true New Yorker, Apfel was born Iris Barrel on August 29, 1921, as the only child of Jewish farmers in Queens. Raised in a creative environment, her father operated a mirror and glass business, while her mother owned a clothing boutique, fostering her artistic inclinations from a young age.

Even at the age of 12, she ventured into Manhattan via subway on Thursday afternoons to indulge in window shopping, an experience she fondly recalled in a 2015 interview with The Guardian.