Milan Fashion Week 2024 Trends You Can't Miss

Milan Fashion Week 2024 concluded in a flurry of sheer elegance, faux fur extravagance, and cozy cable knits, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming trends for Fall/Winter 2024-2025. From the catwalks of renowned brands like Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Max Mara, emerged a plethora of styles destined to dominate wardrobes and grace red carpets in the coming months.
All things sheer
Despite the chilly temperatures synonymous with the season, designers embraced the daring allure of sheer fabrics with gusto. At Dolce & Gabbana, the runway sizzled with chic, skin-bearing ensembles inspired by the classic tuxedo, capturing attention with an array of black creations.
Meanwhile, Giorgio Armani presented a softer take, featuring delicate sheer blouses in hues like baby blue, adorned with intricate floral motifs. Even Tom Ford joined the transparent trend, showcasing a stunning grape-colored sheath dress that left little to the imagination.
Faux fur frenzy
While the ethical debate surrounding fur rages on, designers showcased the versatility and glamour of faux fur alternatives. Despite protests targeting brands like Fendi and Max Mara, the runways dazzled with faux fur creations.
And of course, this look by Tom Ford is our absolutely fav!
Marni's whimsical presentation inside a paper mache cave exuded a Flintstones vibe, while Diesel and Emporio Armani opted for bold, furry looks reminiscent of sci-fi characters. Prada ingeniously incorporated faux sable into feminine dresses, adding an extra layer of luxury to their designs.
Cozy cable knits and ribbing
Cable knits and ribbed textures emerged as the epitome of cozy glamour on the Milan runways. Max Mara showcased form-fitting cable knit dresses, accentuating the models' curves with diagonal patterns.
Fendi infused British flair into its knitwear, while Moschino introduced oversized cable knit sweaters paired with unexpected elements like pearls and asymmetrical skirts, redefining classic concepts with a modern twist.
Mustard to moss green mastery
Warm autumnal hues continued to reign supreme, with shades of mustard and moss green making a strong statement across various collections. Roberto Cavalli and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini embraced mustard tones, while Gucci opted for moss green accents in jackets and hot pants.
Alberta Ferretti elegantly incorporated green hues into luxurious wool coats and satin slip dresses, demonstrating the enduring appeal of earthy colors.
Chic Cardigans and Ladylike Lengths
Cardigans took center stage as Ferragamo and Gucci elevated knitwear to new heights, proving that sophistication knows no bounds.
Meanwhile, midi skirts emerged as the perfect compromise between mini and maxi lengths, offering a ladylike silhouette that's both elegant and practical.
Cape Crusaders
The cape experienced a resurgence on the Milan runways, with designers like Jil Sander embracing its effortless elegance.
Quilted, pleated, or velvet, capes made a bold statement, adding a touch of sophistication to every ensemble.