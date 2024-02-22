The Milan Fashion Week in Italy has suddenly become the topic of discussion on social media. The organisers have not only decided to shine the spotlight in emerging black fashion designers, but they’ve also launched a special initiative which will help combat discrimination.

The fall-winter 2024-24 collection has tried to include and promote underrepresented fashion designers. As per reports an agreement was signed by the Italian fashion council, a governmental anti-discrimination office and a nonprofit organisation which aims at promoting African fashion. The main idea behind this is to trace, identify and fight against all sorts of discriminatory practises which can be quite prevalent in the fashion world.

Here we take you through a few glimpses of the fall-winter 2024-25 collection on how models represented fashion designers on the ramp. Check it out: