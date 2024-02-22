The Milan Fashion Week in Italy has suddenly become the topic of discussion on social media. The organisers have not only decided to shine the spotlight in emerging black fashion designers, but they’ve also launched a special initiative which will help combat discrimination.
The fall-winter 2024-24 collection has tried to include and promote underrepresented fashion designers. As per reports an agreement was signed by the Italian fashion council, a governmental anti-discrimination office and a nonprofit organisation which aims at promoting African fashion. The main idea behind this is to trace, identify and fight against all sorts of discriminatory practises which can be quite prevalent in the fashion world.
Here we take you through a few glimpses of the fall-winter 2024-25 collection on how models represented fashion designers on the ramp. Check it out:
A model wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
Advertisement
A model wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
Advertisement
A model wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
Advertisement
Victoria De Angelis, guitarist of the Italian rock band Maneskin, attends the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
Advertisement
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens receives the applause at the end of their women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
Models wear creations during the Fendi women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
A model wears a creation as part of the Del Core women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
From left, designers Glen and Bruce Proctor pose for portraits in front of their creations at the fashion hub part of the women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
A model wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.
A model wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy.