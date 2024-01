"The jackets with 3D postcards, the dress with a skirt made with twenty bras, the countless trompe-l'oeil: as a creative and a collector, the list of creations by Franco Moschino that have entered the history of fashion is almost endless," said Appiolaza. "The essence of his talent, for me, is to inhabit his time – a mission he carried out with enviable lightness, opening a window for all of us to imagine, in our own way, the future."