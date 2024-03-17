India Election Highlights, March 17: ECI Launches 'Know Your Candidate' App For Voters, PM Modi's WhatsApp Letter, Rahul Gandhi Makes 'Constitution Dare', And More

Sunday, March 17, witnessed pivotal movements in the Indian political landscape as the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched a new app 'Know Your Candidates', ECI revealed new details of electoral bond, BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a 'liability'.
1. ECI revealed new details on electoral bonds
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed new details on electoral bonds purchased by people and redeemed by parties. The ruling party, BJP, received Rs 6,986.5 crore, while Congress redeemed Rs 1,334.35 crore. Regional parties like BJD, YSR Congress, and TDP encashed bonds worth Rs 944.5 crore, Rs 442.8 crore, and Rs 181.35 crore respectively. West Bengal's Trinamool Congress received Rs 1,397 crore, while Telangana's BRS emerged as the fourth largest recipient. The CPI(M) has declared it will not receive funds through electoral bonds.
Advertisement
2. ECI launched 'Know Your Candidate' app for voters to check candidate's criminal record
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new app called 'Know Your Candidate' (KYC) to help voters check if a candidate they're considering for Lok Sabha elections has a criminal record. The app is available on Android and iOS platforms and allows voters to check the assets and liabilities of candidates with criminal antecedents. Candidates with a criminal record must publish this information in newspapers or television three times.
3. Modi Govt's WhatsApp message seeking feedback sparks controversy
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking feedback from citizens through WhatsApp for shaping the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) agenda. Opposition leaders in Kerala have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using WhatsApp for political propaganda. The state unit of Congress criticized the automated WhatsApp message from 'Viksit Bharat Sampark', which sought feedback from citizens, and a letter from Modi. Kerala Congress alleged that the message was political propaganda, and the letter was a campaign ad for the upcoming General Elections. The Kerala Congress also shared a screenshot of WhatsApp's policy on government and political use of its business platform, which prohibits the use of messaging apps by political parties, politicians, candidates, and campaigns. The BJP-led government has been accused of plugging the PM Modi letter at taxpayer expense, following the model code of conduct implemented after the election schedule announcement.
Advertisement
4. Rahul Gandhi makes 'constitution dare', BJP calls him 'liability'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP for not having the courage to change the Constitution and stating that the truth and people's support are on his side. He argued that the fight is between two "expressions": centralism and decentralisation of power. Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that the INDIA bloc lacks coherent leadership and policies, with internal conflicts and ambitions hindering its effectiveness. He criticized Gandhi as a liability for the opposition's INDIA bloc, stating that Gandhi's depression over imminent defeat is visible through their abuses. Naqvi argued that the Congress wants to rule by the virtue of dynasty, deputation, and dictation.