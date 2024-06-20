Hidden Camera Found In Bushes Outside Alhambra Home After Burglary Attempt

Residents of Alhambra were left unsettled Monday night after a hidden camera was discovered concealed in bushes outside a home on South Primrose Avenue, where an attempted burglary had been reported earlier in the day. This incident follows a string of similar discoveries across Southern California, prompting heightened vigilance among locals.
The camera, strategically placed to monitor the home, was found by a vigilant neighbour, who immediately alerted the authorities. Alhambra Police responded promptly to the scene in the San Gabriel Valley community, emphasising that such covert cameras are increasingly being used as tools by burglars to gather information about homeowners' daily routines.
In a statement addressing the incident, Alhambra Police expressed concern over the use of these devices, stating, "Unfortunately, camouflage cameras are a tactic being used in residential burglaries. These cameras are strategically placed in discrete areas, such as bushes, to allow thieves to gather information about homeowners' daily routines to burglarize their homes."
Further complicating matters, the victim's alarm company had earlier notified them of an attempted entry through a kitchen window earlier in the day, underscoring the severity of the situation.
The discovery has left many residents feeling uneasy about their safety. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous out of fear, commented, "There is no other reason why you would put a camera and monitor somebody’s home unless you have intentions of going in."
Expressing her concern, Ruth Pedroza, a resident of Alhambra, highlighted the potential risks, especially for vulnerable family members. "It's heavy on my mind now because my mother lives right next door. They are seniors here, and my dad, so of course I am protective of both of our properties," she said.
In response to these incidents, police have advised residents to be vigilant and to regularly inspect their properties for any unfamiliar objects or changes in landscaping that could potentially conceal a hidden camera. Similar devices have been found in several other Southern California neighbourhoods recently, including Garden Grove, Glendale, Chino Hills, Lost Hills, and Calabasas.