United States

FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know

The Food and Drug Administration has approved new Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The shots are expected to be available soon.

Covid vaccine
FDA has approved new vaccines for Covid Photo: X
info_icon

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the latest Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, marking the third update to the vaccines since the original series. The new vaccines, tailored to address current circulating strains, are expected to become available within days. However, a third vaccine from Novavax remains under review and has not yet received approval.

The timing of this approval is notable as the US continues to experience a summer surge in Covid cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an increase in Covid positive tests and emergency room visits since mid-May, with rising hospitalizations as well.

Representative Image - null
COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?

BY Outlook International Desk

How are the new vaccines different?

The updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are designed to target the KP.2 strain, a descendant of the JN.1 variant that was prominent last winter. Pfizer stated that its new vaccine offers a “substantially improved” immune response against several circulating variants, including KP.3. This is seen as a significant advancement over previous versions.

A Novavax vaccine has been updated to target the JN.1 strain, but this variant, along with its descendant KP.2, is now less prevalent according to CDC data. KP.3.1.1, a sister strain to KP.2, now represents approximately 36% of new cases, while KP.3 accounts for 17%.

Who should get the new covid vaccine?

Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator, suggested that Covid is likely endemic in the U.S., implying the need for annual updates similar to flu shots. The CDC recommends the new vaccines for all Americans aged 6 months and older.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch emphasized that while the vaccines are beneficial, particularly for high-risk individuals such as those over 65 or with chronic health conditions, recommendations may vary for younger, healthy adults.

When should you get the new covid vaccine?

For those who have recently recovered from Covid, the CDC suggests considering a delay of up to three months before receiving the vaccine. This is to ensure that the immune boost from recent infection does not interfere with the vaccine's efficacy. For high-risk individuals, early vaccination is advised to ensure protection through the winter months.

Dr. Paul Sax and Dr. Manisha Juthani both noted that while immediate vaccination post-infection is not harmful, waiting a few months might be beneficial, especially as Covid cases typically increase in the winter.

What are the side effects and costs of the new vaccines?

As with previous Covid vaccines, common side effects include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, and muscle pain. Serious side effects, such as myocarditis, are rare but have been observed.

The cost of the vaccines is up to $150 per dose, but most individuals with health insurance should not face out-of-pocket expenses. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers generally cover the vaccines, though coverage may vary for certain plans and for uninsured adults. The CDC’s Bridge Access Program, which offers free vaccines to uninsured adults, is set to end due to funding issues, but other programs may provide some assistance.

Shroud Of Turin - X
New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Hundred As Hosts Take Big Lead
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN 134/2 At Lunch, Trail PAK By 314 Runs In Rawalpindi
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Arsenal Seek Revenge Over Aston Villa
  2. English Premier League: Everton Boss Sean Dyche Concedes Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Be Sold
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  4. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
  5. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Meets Prez Zelenskyy To Honour Memory Of Children; Meeting To Take Place Later
  2. Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-raped, Found On Road; Massive Protest In State | Details
  3. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 40 Children Injured After School Balcony Collapses In Barabanki; 5 In Critical Condition
  5. India Celebrates First National Space Day: 'Touching Lives While Touching The Moon'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Bangladeshis 'Not Angry But Hurt' Over Hasina's Stay In India: Top BNP Leader
  2. In Myanmar, Is India Making The Same Mistake It Did In Bangladesh?
  3. ‘DesiPresident.com’: Indian-Americans Launch Website For Kamala Harris Campaign
  4. In Nepal, India's 'Muscular' Foreign Policy Atrophies Ties
  5. Iceland: Volcano Erupts Again In Reykjanes Peninsula, Spares Grindavik Town
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN 134/2 At Lunch, Trail PAK By 314 Runs In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Meets Prez Zelenskyy To Honour Memory Of Children; Meeting To Take Place Later