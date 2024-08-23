FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the latest Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, marking the third update to the vaccines since the original series. The new vaccines, tailored to address current circulating strains, are expected to become available within days. However, a third vaccine from Novavax remains under review and has not yet received approval.
The timing of this approval is notable as the US continues to experience a summer surge in Covid cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an increase in Covid positive tests and emergency room visits since mid-May, with rising hospitalizations as well.
How are the new vaccines different?
The updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are designed to target the KP.2 strain, a descendant of the JN.1 variant that was prominent last winter. Pfizer stated that its new vaccine offers a “substantially improved” immune response against several circulating variants, including KP.3. This is seen as a significant advancement over previous versions.
A Novavax vaccine has been updated to target the JN.1 strain, but this variant, along with its descendant KP.2, is now less prevalent according to CDC data. KP.3.1.1, a sister strain to KP.2, now represents approximately 36% of new cases, while KP.3 accounts for 17%.
Who should get the new covid vaccine?
Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator, suggested that Covid is likely endemic in the U.S., implying the need for annual updates similar to flu shots. The CDC recommends the new vaccines for all Americans aged 6 months and older.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch emphasized that while the vaccines are beneficial, particularly for high-risk individuals such as those over 65 or with chronic health conditions, recommendations may vary for younger, healthy adults.
When should you get the new covid vaccine?
For those who have recently recovered from Covid, the CDC suggests considering a delay of up to three months before receiving the vaccine. This is to ensure that the immune boost from recent infection does not interfere with the vaccine's efficacy. For high-risk individuals, early vaccination is advised to ensure protection through the winter months.
Dr. Paul Sax and Dr. Manisha Juthani both noted that while immediate vaccination post-infection is not harmful, waiting a few months might be beneficial, especially as Covid cases typically increase in the winter.
What are the side effects and costs of the new vaccines?
As with previous Covid vaccines, common side effects include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, and muscle pain. Serious side effects, such as myocarditis, are rare but have been observed.
The cost of the vaccines is up to $150 per dose, but most individuals with health insurance should not face out-of-pocket expenses. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers generally cover the vaccines, though coverage may vary for certain plans and for uninsured adults. The CDC’s Bridge Access Program, which offers free vaccines to uninsured adults, is set to end due to funding issues, but other programs may provide some assistance.