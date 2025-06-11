United States

Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump

Elon Musk in a post on microblogging site X addressed the feud with Trump for the first time in public expressing his regret over his previous social media posts.

Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk (L) with US President Donald Trump (R) Photo: AP
Former DOGE Chief and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday called his earlier social media posts about US President Donald Trump as gone 'too far'.

Musk and Trump who shared a close bond during the recent federal elections in US as he was the largest donor of Trump's election campaign, and maintained the relationship up until last week when they appeared have had a spat.

Tensions erupted over Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB). The OBBB proposes extensive tax cuts which could add roughly USD 3 trillion (AUD 4.62 trillion) to the US national debt.

After stepping down from his role as advisor to Trump, Musk criticised the OBBB as “disgusting abomination” that would “burden America citizens with crushing unsustainable debt”.

Elon Musk's Recent Post on X

Elon Musk in a post on microblogging site X addressed the feud with Trump for the first time in public.

His post read, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Trump - Musk Feud

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on May 28 announced his exit from the US government as he decided to step down from his role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce and streamline the federal bureaucracy.

Taking it to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

After Musk’s CBS interview, which came out Tuesday night, Trump on Wednesday, while speaking in the Oval Office, defended his agenda by talking about the delicate politics involved with negotiating the legislation.

“I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it,” he said while hinting that more changes could be made.

“We’re going to see what happens,” he said. “It’s got a way to go.”

