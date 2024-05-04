Donald Trump, Melania Trump's Friend, Ex-Playboy CEO Among 221 Udisclosed Names In Epstein's Black Book

A mysterious "black book" linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is set to unveil 221 previously undisclosed names and addresses. The controversial book, which is up for auction, assures bidders that their identities will remain confidential.
The auction, scheduled for May 15, is expected to fetch up to $200,000. It will include names such as former President Donald Trump, billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis, Suzanne Ircha (now Suzanne Johnson), co-owner of the New York Jets and best friend of Melania Trump, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, Cristina Greeven (wife of former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo), ex-Playboy CEO Christie Hefner, and Marty Peretz, a former New Republic publisher and political mentor to Al Gore.
However, none of these individuals have been charged with any crimes related to Epstein. The origin of "black book" is unclear. But it was reportedly found on Fifth Avenue in the East Village by a female musician in the 1990s.
The book, containing a total of 349 names, 221 of which were not in Epstein's more widely known "black book," was previously investigated by Business Insider in 2021. Many individuals contacted during the investigation claimed their relationship with Epstein was minimal or nonexistent.
While some, like Catsimatidis, mentioned only meeting Epstein once, others, such as Peretz, expressed surprise at being included in the book, recalling only a brief encounter with Epstein years ago.
The auction will include a forensic examiner's report verifying the book's authenticity. Bill Panagopulos, owner of the auction house, estimated its value to be between $100,000 to $200,000, and potentially higher.
Epstein, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 in an apparent suicide. His "black book" revelation comes after sealed court documents linked to Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced, naming prominent figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Stephen Hawking, shedding light on Epstein's dark past as a predator leveraging his wealth and connections.