Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper

Burger King is commemorating Mother’s Day this year with a special treat: free Whoppers! If you and your mom are enthusiasts of these hearty burgers, here’s how you can both indulge in this offer over the weekend.
How to Get a Free Whopper on Mother’s Day
On May 12, Burger King is reintroducing its beloved buy-one-get-one (BOGO) Whopper deal. Treat mom to a Whopper when you purchase one at the regular price (typically starting at around $7 depending on the location) and receive another one completely free of charge.
This promotion officially begins at 10:30 a.m. at participating Burger King outlets. You can place your orders through the BK app or online, where you have the option to order in advance for pick-up, dine-in, or delivery. During checkout, you’ll be prompted to apply a coupon (or input the six-digit code from your Royal Perks account) before confirming your order. Each account is eligible for only one offer.
Speaking of accounts, you must have a Royal Perks account to take advantage of this offer. If you’re not already a member, you can easily sign up by downloading the BK app or visiting the Burger King website for further details.