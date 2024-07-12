Balenciaga is known for its luxury takes on everyday items. The brand has once again pushed the boundaries of luxury fashion with the release of a $3,800 wristband designed to look like it came from an imaginary music festival.
The "worn and aged" Raver Used Bracelet mimics the look of a festival wristband without the need to attend an actual event. This price of this bracelet is far more that the cost of real festival tickets, such as Coachella (from $549) and Bonnaroo (from $350) in 2025.
The designers claim that creating the distressed look requires the skills of an artist and a full day's work for each piece. For those who prefer a fresher look, Balenciaga offers the Raver Bracelet, priced at nearly $4,900, which simulates the appearance of a brand-new festival wristband.
These bracelets are crafted from pink, black, and blue polyester, metalized polyester, cotton, and sterling silver 925. They are hand-embroidered using artisanal techniques from the Lesage archives, the world’s largest collection of artistic embroidery, dating back to 1850.
Despite the brand's justification for the high price, many people have criticized the bracelet. Online comments have labeled it an overpriced piece of "subculture appropriation" for "fools who can’t handle a festival but want to be seen as having attended one."
The wristbands are part of Balenciaga’s 53rd Couture Collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week last month. The collection also includes the $250 Paris Souvenir Champion Bracelet silicone set in red, white, and blue, reminiscent of the silicone rubber wristbands popular in the 2000s and 2010s.
The collection also features the Gaffer Bracelet, resembling a roll of clear tape, a Balenciaga lunch box, and an $1,800 handbag that looks like a plastic bag of chips.