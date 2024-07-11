India’s mega wedding, the Ambani Son Wedding, is making headlines around the globe these days because of its exorbitant celebrations. The grand wedding day is yet to happen but Asia’s richest man has already spent millions pre wedding events and other rituals.
While the world is wondering how much this wedding costs, a new research has surfaced which reveals how much an American Wedding costs on an average. The study from Coupon Birds highlights the rising financial burden of being in a wedding party, with costs now exceeding $2,000 on average. According to the report, bridesmaids and groomsmen can expect to spend approximately $1,676 to attend bachelorette or bachelor parties, many of which span multiple days and take place in different states.
These expenses, including flights, accommodation, and other related costs, are just the beginning. Wedding party members are also expected to purchase gifts and custom outfits for the wedding day, pushing the total average cost to $2,137 per person.
This figure, while significant, is still less than 10% of the average American wedding cost in 2024, which stands at $26,665. The venue typically emerges as the priciest component, averaging $7,347. The average wedding hosts 115 guests, with couples spending around $5,480 on food and drinks.
Other important expenses include wedding cakes, costing $525 on average, and flowers, which can top $2,400.
Single guests face higher costs compared to those attending with a plus-one, as they cannot split expenses. A single attendee can expect to spend around $150 on a wedding gift and $225 on transport and accommodation. Interestingly, female guests tend to spend $314 on their outfits, while male guests spend slightly more, averaging $333 on suits and shoes. However, women typically wear their wedding attire only three times on average, making it a less versatile investment.