United States

As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings

As the world watches the lavish wedding celebrations of India’s Ambani family, a new study by Coupon Birds reveals the increasing financial burden faced by American wedding party members, with costs now averaging over $2,000.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

India’s mega wedding, the Ambani Son Wedding, is making headlines around the globe these days because of its exorbitant celebrations. The grand wedding day is yet to happen but Asia’s richest man has already spent millions pre wedding events and other rituals.

While the world is wondering how much this wedding costs, a new research has surfaced which reveals how much an American Wedding costs on an average. The study from Coupon Birds highlights the rising financial burden of being in a wedding party, with costs now exceeding $2,000 on average. According to the report, bridesmaids and groomsmen can expect to spend approximately $1,676 to attend bachelorette or bachelor parties, many of which span multiple days and take place in different states.

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

These expenses, including flights, accommodation, and other related costs, are just the beginning. Wedding party members are also expected to purchase gifts and custom outfits for the wedding day, pushing the total average cost to $2,137 per person.

This figure, while significant, is still less than 10% of the average American wedding cost in 2024, which stands at $26,665. The venue typically emerges as the priciest component, averaging $7,347. The average wedding hosts 115 guests, with couples spending around $5,480 on food and drinks.

Other important expenses include wedding cakes, costing $525 on average, and flowers, which can top $2,400.

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Single guests face higher costs compared to those attending with a plus-one, as they cannot split expenses. A single attendee can expect to spend around $150 on a wedding gift and $225 on transport and accommodation. Interestingly, female guests tend to spend $314 on their outfits, while male guests spend slightly more, averaging $333 on suits and shoes. However, women typically wear their wedding attire only three times on average, making it a less versatile investment.

Various Hollywood stars have graced the weddings of Indian billionaire family, the Ambani family. - Getty images/X
Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Report: Atkinson Takes Centre Stage In Anderson's Final Test - Data Debrief
  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Cricketing Fraternity Lauds Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As India's New Head Coach
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. Serie A: Khephren Thuram Completes Juventus Move From Nice
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Dortmund Goes Dutch As Lineker Hails 'Boy Wonder' Yamal
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: FFF President Sees No Reason To Replace Deschamps After Semi-Final Exit
  4. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd International Friendly
  5. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps To Remain France Coach After Semifinal Exit
Tennis News
  1. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  2. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  3. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: SC To Hear Re-Examination Pleas Tomorrow; NTA Files Affidavit | Recap
  2. J&K: Gunfiring At Police Post In Basantgarh Near Udhampur District; Militant Escapes
  3. IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC
  4. Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy
  5. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  2. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
  3. Think Twice Before Snuggling A Sloth: Experts Warn Against Close Animal Encounters
  4. How ‘Oranje’ Became The Symbol Of Dutch Unity? | 20-Year Journey Of Dutch Soccer Fans And Iconic Orange Double-Decker Bus
  5. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
World News
  1. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  2. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
  3. Think Twice Before Snuggling A Sloth: Experts Warn Against Close Animal Encounters
  4. How ‘Oranje’ Became The Symbol Of Dutch Unity? | 20-Year Journey Of Dutch Soccer Fans And Iconic Orange Double-Decker Bus
  5. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 SFs
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row