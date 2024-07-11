While the world is wondering how much this wedding costs, a new research has surfaced which reveals how much an American Wedding costs on an average. The study from Coupon Birds highlights the rising financial burden of being in a wedding party, with costs now exceeding $2,000 on average. According to the report, bridesmaids and groomsmen can expect to spend approximately $1,676 to attend bachelorette or bachelor parties, many of which span multiple days and take place in different states.