United States

Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations

Armie Hammer, facing financial struggles after a career-ending scandal, has returned to Los Angeles and is selling his beloved truck. He cited soaring gas prices as the reason, saying he can no longer afford to keep the vehicle.

Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Photo: X
info_icon

Armie Hammer, the 37-year-old actor whose career hit rock bottom after a series of scandals, has returned to Los Angeles. However, the comeback comes with a sacrifice: he’s selling his cherished truck. Hammer shared the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 27, explaining that rising gas prices have made it impossible for him to keep the vehicle.

In the video, Hammer said, “I’ve been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift, and I have loved this truck intensely.” The black pickup truck, which has been with him on countless road trips and even brought his children home from the hospital, was shown parked at a Carmax dealership.

“This is not an ad for Carmax,” Hammer clarified. “This is because I am selling my truck.”

Hammer went on to explain that since his return to LA, he’s spent $400 to $500 on gas alone, which he simply can’t afford anymore. “I can’t afford the gas anymore,” he admitted.

Despite the sentimental value of the truck, Hammer said he’s ready for a change. “But ya know what? That’s okay,” he said. “I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably going to put about 10 bucks a gas in it a month and this is it.”

Hammer’s decision to sell the truck comes as he prepares to celebrate his 38th birthday on August 28. He’s looking forward to starting this new chapter of his life with a new car, a new apartment, and hopefully, a fresh start in LA.

However, not everyone is happy about the change. Hammer shared that his kids, Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, are disappointed that he’s selling the truck, given the many memories they’ve made in it. But Hammer is focusing on the positives: “Parking is gonna be easier, and gas is gonna be cheaper.”

This isn’t the first time Hammer has opened up about his financial struggles. After facing allegations of sexual misconduct in 2021, photos surfaced of him working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands. Despite the challenges, Hammer has tried to find humor in his situation, joking in a recent podcast interview that his motivation for the job was paying “bills,” not just showing “balls.”

Hammer and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, divorced in June 2023. The divorce settlement requires Hammer to pay $1,500 per month in child support, as he currently lacks the income to pay more. The couple also waived spousal support.

