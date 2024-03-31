United States

2024 Easter Store Hours: What's Open And Closed For Last-Minute Shopping

Get ready for Easter Sunday with this guide to store hours, ensuring you're prepared for any last-minute shopping needs. Check out which stores are open and closed for the holiday below.

Updated on:
Walmart is open on Easter Photo: AP
Easter, a Christian celebration known for dyed eggs and chocolate bunnies, falls on Sunday, March 31 this year, determined by a lunar-based calendar calculation.

Here's a breakdown of which stores are open or closed for those last-minute Easter supplies. It's advisable to double-check individual store hours before heading out.

What stores are open and closed on Easter?

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Yes, Walmart will remain open on Easter.

Is Target open on Easter?

No, Target will be closed on Easter.

Is Macy’s open on Easter?

No, Macy’s will be closed on Easter.

Is T.J. Maxx open on Easter?

No, T.J. Maxx, along with other TJX company stores like Homegoods and Marshalls, will be closed on Easter.

Is Kohl’s open on Easter?

No, Kohl’s will be closed on Easter.

Is Kroger open on Easter?

Yes, most Kroger-owned stores will maintain their regular hours on Easter, as confirmed by a spokesperson. This includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, and others.

Is Costco open on Easter?

No, Costco will be closed on Easter.

Is Sam’s Club open on Easter?

No, Sam’s Club will be closed on Easter.

Is Aldi open on Easter?

No, Aldi will be closed on Easter.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Easter?

Yes, Trader Joe’s will be open on Easter.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter?

Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Easter.

Is Meijer open on Easter?

Yes, Meijer will be open on Easter, but pharmacies will close at 2 p.m. and stores at 5 p.m.

Is CVS open on Easter?

Yes, CVS is open on Easter, though hours may vary by location.

Is Walgreens open on Easter?

Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open, but hours may vary.

