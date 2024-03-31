Easter 2024: Early Arrival, Significance, Celebrations And Everything You Need To Know

The Easter bunny has made an early appearance this year, with Easter falling on Sunday, March 31. Some may question why Easter isn't in April this time around.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Easter 2024
Why is Easter celebrated?
Easter is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, occurring three days after his crucifixion by Romans circa 30 A.D.
Easter marks the culmination of the Holy Week, which comprises various days, each holding its own importance. These include:
Palm Sunday: Commemorating Jesus' entry into Jerusalem
Maundy Thursday: Commemorating the Last Supper and the washing of feet
Good Friday: Commemorating Jesus' crucifixion and death
Easter Sunday: Commemorating the resurrection of Jesus
Why is Easter 2024 in March?
The timing of Easter in 2024 being in March is closely tied to the lunar cycle. Typically, Easter falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon occurring after the vernal equinox.
According to Earth sky, the equinox in 2024 took place on March 19-20, signaling the unofficial start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. The first full moon following this equinox falls on March 24-25, 2024. In essence, Easter lands on the first Sunday following the occurrence of the full moon after the spring equinox. Should the full moon happen to be on a Sunday, Easter is celebrated on the subsequent Sunday.
Why is Easter called 'Easter'?
The origin of the term "Easter" has roots in ancient folklore, as explained by Brandi Auset, author of The Goddess Guide. Despite its commercialization, Auset shed light on the origins of the name and the association with rabbits.
"Some claim that the word Easter derives from Eostre, a pagan goddess of spring and fertility," they said. "According to folklore, Eostre found a bird dying from the cold and turned it into a rabbit so its fur would keep it warm—but that rabbit still laid eggs like a bird.
How is Easter celebrated?
The celebration of Easter 2024 includes joyous religious observances such as Easter morning services and the Easter Vigil held on Holy Saturday night. Additionally, many Christians partake in traditions like decorating Easter eggs, exchanging Easter baskets filled with treats and gifts, and arranging fun-filled egg hunts for children.
The Catholic Mass
The Easter Mass stands out as one of the lengthiest sessions within the Catholic Mass. Commencing after sunset on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Easter Vigil extends into the sunrise of Easter. With additional readings, songs, and rituals, the Mass can last anywhere from two to three hours.
Additionally, certain Christian denominations, including the Catholic and Orthodox churches, observe the Octave of Easter. This eight-day period commences on Easter Sunday and serves as the formal celebration of the Easter feast.
How did the Easter Bunny and Eggs become symbols of the holiday?
The Easter Bunny and eggs have become emblematic of the holiday beyond its religious observances, thanks to commercial celebrations.
Here is a detailed account of all Easter symbols and traditions.