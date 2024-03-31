Easter 2024: Early Arrival, Significance, Celebrations And Everything You Need To Know

According to Earth sky, the equinox in 2024 took place on March 19-20, signaling the unofficial start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. The first full moon following this equinox falls on March 24-25, 2024. In essence, Easter lands on the first Sunday following the occurrence of the full moon after the spring equinox. Should the full moon happen to be on a Sunday, Easter is celebrated on the subsequent Sunday.