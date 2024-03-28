Holy Week Celebrations Across World

xHooded penitents walk along the city in the Holy Thursday procession in Calahorra, northern Spain. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week.
Devotees attend a Mass celebrating the Nazarene of Saint Paul Holy Week procession, outside the Basilica of St. Teresa, in Caracas, Venezuela.
A man playing the role of Jesus Christ reacts during a mock crucifixion as they stage a play at a village in observance of Holy Week in Quezon city, Philippines. The group staged a Filipino traditional play called "Senakulo" to depict the life and passion of Christ as this predominantly Roman Catholic country observes the Holy Week or lent.
A porter of the "La columna" Catholic brotherhood adjusts his "costal" during Holy Week preparations in the southern town of Baeza, Spain.
A hooded penitent carries a cross in the Holy Thursday procession in Calahorra, northern Spain.
A pilgrim chants a song while taking part in a religious procession in honor of the Virgin of Punta Corral as part of Holy Week festivities in Tilcara, Jujuy province, Argentina.
A Catholic faithful holds palm fronds after Palm Sunday mass at the start of Holy Week in Quito, Ecuador.
Pilgrims take part in a religious procession in honor of the Virgin of Punta Corral as part of Holy Week festivities in Tilcara, Jujuy province, Argentina.
Catholic faithful hold palm fronds during Palm Sunday mass at the start of Holy Week at the Divine Child Church in Bogota, Colombia.