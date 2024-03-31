Cracking Open Easter Traditions And Symbols: From Bunnies And Eggs To Candies And Lilies

Easter traditions and symbols have undergone evolution over time, with some enduring for centuries. While Easter holds significance for Christians as the commemoration of Christ's resurrection, many customs associated with the holiday are not directly mentioned in religious texts. The Easter bunny, a prominent secular symbol, is said to have been introduced to America by German immigrants who brought tales of an egg-laying hare. Decorating eggs has historical roots dating back to at least the 13th century, and the tradition of the Easter parade traces back even further. Additionally, modern additions like Easter candy contribute to the celebration of this springtime holiday, as per History.com.