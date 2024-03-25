International

In A First, UNSC Demands 'Immediate' Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Cancels US Visit

The United States chose not to vote on the resolution that called for the release of all hostages captured during Hamas' attack on October 7 in Southern Israel.

Outlook Web Desk
UN Security Council
The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded an 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly cancelled a planned visit to Washington in US by a high-level delegation to protest Monday's U.N. Security Council decision.

Netanyahu accused the U.S. of “retreating” from what he said had been a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Israeli delegation was to present White House officials with plans for an expected ground invasion of the strategic Gaza town of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter from the war.

The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained.

The resolution that called for the release of all hostages captured during Hamas' attack on October 7 in Southern Israel.

However, the measure does not link that demand to the cease-fire during Ramzan, which ends April 9.

(With AP inputs)

