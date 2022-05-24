Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Ukraine War: Recent Attack On Desna Killed 87, Says President Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address Monday, the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He said that, the debris removal in Desna, in the Chernihiv region, has been completed and the deaths and destruction was cause by only four missiles. 

Ukraine War: Recent Attack On Desna Killed 87, Says President Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 9:48 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says last week's attack on the town of Desna resulted in 87 deaths. Desna is 55 kilometers north of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said the debris removal in Desna, in the Chernihiv region, has been completed and the deaths and destruction was cause by only four missiles. 

Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address Monday, the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Related stories

Russia Attacks Ukraine's Eastern Cities, Claims Full Control Over Mariupol

Russia May Have Won Mariupol But Can It Control All Of Donbas?

Since Feb. 24, Zelenskyy said the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. 

The vast majority hit civilian targets and there have been more than 3,000 Russian airstrikes over that period, according to Zelenskyy, who said Russia is waging “total war” on his country and that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible. 

Tags

International Ukraine ' Desna Attack On Desna Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine War Russia-Ukraine War
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Leopard Dies After Being Rescued From UP Village

Leopard Dies After Being Rescued From UP Village