Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy Says Russia Hopes For Famine Crisis

Ukraineian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russian blockade of Ukrainian sea ports prevents Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain.

In his nightly address Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the result is the threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain and could create a new migration crisis.

He charges that “this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks.”

Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of “deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn't earn billions of dollars from its exports.”

He calls Russia's claims that sanctions don't allow it to export more of its food “cynical” and a lie.

