Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

UK Rail Workers To Strike Again July 27 Over Pay Dispute

British rail workers will go on strike on July 27 over an ongoing pay dispute, a month after the country's most disruptive railway strike in three decades paralyzed train networks across the U.K.

U.K. railworkers strike
U.K. railworkers strike PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 9:26 pm

British rail workers will go on strike on July 27 over an ongoing pay dispute, a month after the country's most disruptive railway strike in three decades paralyzed train networks across the U.K.


 The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said Wednesday its members will walk out for 24 hours, threatening travel chaos during the busy summer holidays.


 Union leaders said they have rejected a new pay rise offer from Network Rail to resolve the dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions. They said the “paltry sum” is conditional on union members agreeing to ”drastic changes in their working lives."


 “The train operating companies remain stubborn and are refusing to make any new offer which deals with job security and pay," the union's general secretary, Mick Lynch, said.


 “Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes until we get a negotiated settlement," he added.

Related stories

UK Economy Shows Unexpectedly Strong Growth In May

 Russian, Ukrainian Militaries Set To Discuss Grain Exports

UK PM Race Most Diverse In History With Two British Indians On Shortlist


 The union staged three strikes last month that saw 40,000 workers walk off their jobs, crippling services across the country.


 It said the government's new offer was for a 4% pay rise, another 2% next year, and a further 2% conditional on achieving “modernization milestones."


 Union leaders say that isn't enough amid soaring inflation — currently at 9.1% — and the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

Tags

International Maritime And Transport Workers National Union Of Rail British Rail Workers Ongoing Pay Dispute Paralyzed Train Networks Country's Most Disruptive Railway Strike Train Operating Companies Rail Industries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis