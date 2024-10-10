Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, reported on Thursday that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had fired on several of its installations, including its headquarters in Naqoura. This alarming development comes amid growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group operating in southern Lebanon.
The recent attacks on UN peacekeepers are raising concerns over the safety of international personnel as Israeli military operations escalate in the region.
Incident Details
According to a statement released by UNIFIL, Israeli forces targeted their Naqoura headquarters and several nearby positions. One of the most serious incidents occurred when an IDF Merkava tank fired directly at an observation tower at the Naqoura base. The strike caused the tower to collapse, injuring two UN peacekeepers. Both peacekeepers were hospitalized for treatment.
UNIFIL urged the IDF and all parties involved in the conflict to respect the safety and security of UN personnel and properties. “We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” UNIFIL said in its statement. The peacekeeping mission also highlighted that this was not an isolated incident, as several of their perimeter-monitoring cameras had been deliberately targeted and disabled by IDF soldiers in recent days.
Additionally, IDF forces reportedly fired on a UN facility in Naqoura, damaging key infrastructure such as lighting and a relay station.
International Reactions
Several countries contributing troops to the UNIFIL mission, including Ireland and Italy, have voiced their concerns over these incidents. While no Irish troops were harmed in the recent attacks, the Irish government has expressed deep concern over the safety of its soldiers stationed in Lebanon. Simon Harris, the Irish Deputy Prime Minister, issued a public statement condemning the Israeli attacks, calling the targeting of peacekeepers "totally unacceptable."
“The Blue Helmet worn by UN peacekeepers must be sacrosanct. They are serving on behalf of the international community in some of the most challenging places in the world. They are not combatants, and their role must be respected at all times,” Harris said.
Italy, another country with a significant presence in the UNIFIL mission, also expressed outrage over the attacks. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto described any fire on UN bases as a clear violation of international law, adding that Italy had officially protested to Israel over the matter.
UNIFIL’s Mission in Southern Lebanon
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established in 1978 following the Israeli military’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Its primary mission is to oversee the security of the area along the Blue Line, a de-facto border established by the United Nations after previous conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah. UNIFIL peacekeepers are tasked with maintaining calm in the region and ensuring that hostile activities do not occur in their zone of operation. They also work to protect civilians and humanitarian workers who are threatened by physical violence.
For over four decades, UNIFIL has played a critical role in maintaining some level of stability along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border. Currently, the mission consists of around 10,500 peacekeepers from over 50 countries, with Ireland and Italy among the most prominent contributors. Despite the escalating conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah, UNIFIL personnel have remained stationed at their posts in southern Lebanon, even as their facilities have been targeted.
Growing Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah
The tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have reached a boiling point in recent weeks, following the IDF’s decision to intensify military operations against the militant group. The conflict escalated significantly in early October, with Israel launching a series of airstrikes and ground operations targeting Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut, and the Bekaa Valley. Hezbollah, a well-armed and politically influential group backed by Iran, has been a long-standing adversary of Israel, with both sides engaging in frequent cross-border skirmishes.
The recent IDF operations have been particularly focused on driving Hezbollah fighters and their weaponry away from Israel’s northern border. The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the objective of the military campaign is to neutralize the threat posed by Hezbollah and enable tens of thousands of Israeli civilians, who have fled their homes in the northern region, to return safely.
Israel’s decision to launch cross-border ground incursions into Lebanon came after a period of heightened hostilities, with Hezbollah firing over 10,000 rockets into Israel over the past year in support of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group based in Gaza. In response, Israel has ramped up its military campaign in southern Lebanon, with the IDF conducting what it has described as “limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence.”
The Blue Line and Its Role in the Conflict
The Blue Line, which marks the boundary between Lebanon and Israel, plays a central role in the current conflict. Although it is not an official international border, it was established by the United Nations to separate Israeli and Lebanese forces following the 2006 Lebanon War. The line stretches for about 75 miles and is patrolled by UNIFIL peacekeepers to prevent violations and maintain a buffer between the two sides.
However, cross-border violence along the Blue Line has been a persistent issue, with frequent skirmishes between the IDF and Hezbollah. Both Israel and Hezbollah have accused each other of crossing the line and violating UN resolutions. Since the beginning of October, exchanges of fire across the Blue Line have become a near-daily occurrence, raising fears that the situation could escalate into a full-scale war.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Blue Line is not always clearly marked, leading to confusion among local Lebanese villagers and farmers who sometimes inadvertently cross into Israeli territory. This has resulted in additional tensions, as both sides view such crossings as potential provocations.
In a joint statement issued earlier this week, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the head of UNIFIL, Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, described the humanitarian toll of the conflict as “catastrophic.” They emphasized that too many lives have been lost, and civilians on both sides are desperate for security and stability.
“Too many lives have been lost, uprooted, and devastated, while civilians on both sides of the Blue Line are left wanting for security and stability,” the statement read. “Today, one year later, the near-daily exchanges of fire have escalated into a relentless military campaign whose humanitarian impact is nothing short of catastrophic. A negotiated solution is the only pathway to restore the security and stability that civilians on both sides so desperately want and deserve.”