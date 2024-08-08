Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation

Tunisian President Kais Saied has once again sacked his Prime Minister without any explanation. PM Ahmed Hachani was removed on Wednesday without any explanation from the President's office and replaced.
The statement from the president's office confirms the removal of PM Hachani and the name of his new replacement. As per President Saied, Kamle Madouri, the social affairs minister has been elevated to the level of Prime Minister.
This is not the first time the Tunisian president has abruptly sacked the prime minister. In August 2023, President Saied dismissed Najla Bouden without an official reason and replaced them with Hachani as the prime minister.
President Accused Of Power Grab
Tunisia democratically elected Kais Saied as the President in 2019. However, from 2021 onwards, the President has been orchestrating a power grab.
From amending the constitution to removing prime ministers without an official reason, the President is working towards "establishing a new republic".
After taking over as President in 2019, Saied took full power, suspended the parliament and ultimately dissolved the body. In 2022, the Tunisian constitution was amended to reduce the powers of the parliament and transfer more roles and autonomy to the Presidential role.
President Saied is currently seeking another term in office during the October elections. He as officially submitted his candidature for the October 6 vote and has dubbed his candidacy as "a war of liberation and self-determination".