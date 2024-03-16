International

Tornadoes Wreck Havoc In Central US

Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States.

Photo Webdesk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel

A home is damaged following a severe storm in Lakeview, Ohio.

1/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
Debris scatters the ground near damaged homes following a severe storm in Lakeview, Ohio.

2/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
Debris is visible through the window of a damaged home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio.

3/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Isabella Volmert
A hymnal book from a destroyed church across the street is seen among the debris strewn in Winchester, Ind. after storms ripped through the area Thursday night.

4/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
Debris surrounds mobile homes following a severe storm in Lakeview, Ohio.

5/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Timothy D. Easley
Electrical workers examine the damage outside of a Walmart in Winchester, Ind. after severe storms overnight.

6/10
Severe Weather | Photo: Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP
Courtney Holloway looks at what is left of the Freedom Life Church with her children after a severe storm demolished the church, in Winchester, Ind. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States.

7/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Timothy D. Easley
Brittany Oakley checks in with relatives outside of what is left of her home in Lakeview, Ohio.

8/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
Morgan Dague, left, sorts donated clothes with Lindsey Spofford at Indian Lake High School following a severe storm in Logan County, Ohio.

9/10
Severe Weather | Photo: Stephen Swofford /Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
A power line is down after severe weather that passed overnight along Highway 7 outside Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

10/10
Severe Weather | Photo: AP/Isabella Volmert
Taco Bell restaurant employees look through the rubble of a location in Winchester, Ind. that was destroyed in a storm that hit the area Thursday night.

