Tornadoes Wreck Havoc In Central US

A home is damaged following a severe storm in Lakeview, Ohio.
Debris scatters the ground near damaged homes following a severe storm in Lakeview, Ohio.
Debris is visible through the window of a damaged home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio.
A hymnal book from a destroyed church across the street is seen among the debris strewn in Winchester, Ind. after storms ripped through the area Thursday night.
Debris surrounds mobile homes following a severe storm in Lakeview, Ohio.
Electrical workers examine the damage outside of a Walmart in Winchester, Ind. after severe storms overnight.
Courtney Holloway looks at what is left of the Freedom Life Church with her children after a severe storm demolished the church, in Winchester, Ind. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States.
Brittany Oakley checks in with relatives outside of what is left of her home in Lakeview, Ohio.
Morgan Dague, left, sorts donated clothes with Lindsey Spofford at Indian Lake High School following a severe storm in Logan County, Ohio.
A power line is down after severe weather that passed overnight along Highway 7 outside Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Taco Bell restaurant employees look through the rubble of a location in Winchester, Ind. that was destroyed in a storm that hit the area Thursday night.