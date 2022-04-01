Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Thousands Of Workers Return Home As Malaysia Fully Reopens

The Malaysia-Singapore land border, one of the busiest in the world, was partially reopened Nov. 29 but it was limited to only about 1,500 people one-way daily with strict rules.

Thousands Of Workers Return Home As Malaysia Fully Reopens
Malaysia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 5:55 pm

Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore returned home Friday as Malaysia fully reopened its borders after more than two years of pandemic closure.

Many had lined up at the border since late Thursday and crossed over at midnight on foot or by car and motorcycles.

National news agency Bernama said fireworks can be heard in the background along with shouts of “welcome back” as families waited for their loved ones at the Johor Causeway linking the countries.

Related stories

Odisha Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Single-Day Spike Since May 2020

Will Look Into Aid For Assam People Who Lost Kin To COVID Outside State: Minister Jogen Mohan

A Million Year Old Cloud Forest in Malaysia

The Malaysia-Singapore land border, one of the busiest in the world, was partially reopened Nov. 29 but it was limited to only about 1,500 people one-way daily with strict rules.

More than 350,000 people crossed the causeway daily before it was shut, mostly Malaysians working in Singapore.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a statement that more than 11,000 travelers passed through the checkpoints early Friday. Malaysian officials estimate some 400,000 people are expected to cross the border within the first week.

With most of its population vaccinated, Malaysia has lifted remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore pre-pandemic life and revive its economy.

New daily cases have hovered around 20,000, driven by the highly contagious omicron strain but less than 1% have been categorized as serious.

There will be no quarantine for fully vaccinated tourists but they need to take a PCR test two days before arrival. At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, staff wearing traditional costumes welcomed visitors. The first regular AirAsia flight from Jakarta in two years was given a water cannon salute upon landing. 

The Malaysia-based low-cost carrier, the largest on the continent, said that 12 flights from within Asia arrived at Kuala Lumpur on Friday, marking the revival of its international operations since March 2020.

“Definitely it's starting to feel a little normal again," said Peter Miller, an American expatriate who arrived with his family for work. “Still have to do some testing here and there but ... everyone's learning how to deal with the new phase of the virus." 

Tags

International Malaysia Things To Do In Malaysia Workers Post-Pandemic COVID Restrictions Covid-19 Travel Restrictions Impact Of Covid Pandemic Malaysia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates