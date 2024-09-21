International

The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sr Lankan Elections

The concern of the majority Sinhala-Buddhist voter is who can get the economy to rebound and rebuild the shattered political and administrative system of the country

A Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora protest
A Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora protest
info_icon

Sri Lankan Tamils are in a bind over which presidential candidate should get their vote this weekend. The ethnic issue hardly figures in the campaign of the three front runners, with the economy dominating the conversation everywhere. 

After more than a decade of peace, the problems of the Tamil minority are no longer a talking point. The concern of  the majority Sinhala-Buddhist voter is who can get the economy to rebound and rebuild the shattered political and administrative system of the country. 

With military victory and the rout of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009, the promised 13the Amendment, which gave Tamils a degree of self-rule through the devolution of power to the provinces, has been kept on the back burner ever since. From time to time different Sinhala governments in Colombo have promised to bring in the amendments, but failed to do so. This time around except for Sajith Premadasa who had promised to implement the 13th amendment, neither President Ranil Wickremesinghe nor Anura Dissanayake have been vocal about devolution. 

"The most important thing is to continue with the economic reforms program which the country has undertaken. Is there an alternative to our program?  There is no other way. The ethnic issue or the abolishing of Executive Presidency are not important now. The only issue in this election is the economy. We have managed to maintain some kind of stability. Sustaining it is the only important factor,”  President Wickremesinghe told a group of senior editors in a recent interview.  

The Tamils know this is the general consensus at the moment. Few among the majority community are bothered about the ethnic issue or the problems faced by people living in the Northern and Eastern provinces. The aftermath of the military campaign against the LTTE have devastated both the land and its people. 

As a symbolic gesture, some of the Tamil parties including the Tamil Eelam Liberation Organisation (TELO), People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF), and Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) along with leaders of a civil group, Tamil People’s Congress Association (TPCA)  have fielded Packiyaselvam Ariyanethiran as a presidential candidate. The former two term member of Parliament is from Batticaloa in the eastern province  and has not chance of winning. Tamils constitute just over 11 per cent of the island’s population and the majority Sinhalese are nearly 75 percent. However the main Tamil party the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has distanced itself from this move underlying the fact that Tamil polity is fractured at the moment.

In the recent past Tamils have voted together as a community supporting one or the other of the Sinhala parties that promised to deliver minority rights. Except in 2005, when the LTTE ordered a boycott. Tamils of the north and east have always opposed the Rajapakse’s, Mahinda in 2010 and 2015 and his brother Gotabaya in 2019. Since the military campaign eliminated the LTTE, Tamils have backed parties opposed to the Rajapaksa’s who they hold responsible for large scale human rights abuse. The Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s former president Chandrika Kumaratunga, was one of the few Sinhala politicians willing to give the Tamil’s some degree of self-rule. But the LTTE leader Prabhakaran refused to honour his commitment and decided against peace talks. Later she was attacked at one of her political rallies by alleged the  LTTE. The President luckily escaped but one of her eyes was severely damaged. Since then Chandrika Kumaratunga gave up on peace initiatives. Ranil Wickremesinghe too wooed the Tamils and promised to implement the 13th amendment  when he was prime minister. Yet he too did not push for it once the elections were over.  

For the first time in decades the Tamil votes will be divided. Some will waste their votes by supporting the Tamil candidate, simply because they see him as personifying their grievances and aspirations. The others will back Sajith Premadasa, who has promised to revive the provincial councils and give a modicum of self-governance to the Tamils. ITAK, the main Tamil political party’s Jaffna leader M.A.Sumanthiran has announced that his support for Premadasa. But the ITAK is a divided house and another of its prominent members Sivagnanam Shritharan is campaigning for the Tamil candidate. 

The Tamils of Sri Lanka have not yet got what was promised in the India-Sri Lanka accord of 1987. Unless the  Sinhala political leadership honour the commitment of granting a degree of autonomy to the Tamil minorities of the country and give them an equal share of development funds the division between the Sinhala and Tamil minorities cannot heal. Sooner or later the resentment will come to the surface.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. AFG Vs RSA, 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Makes History As Afghanistan Thrash South Africa
  3. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  5. Transformation Of Chennai Pitch: From Spin Favourite To Pacer's Paradise
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Walter Proud Of 'Courageous' Hull After Comeback Win
  2. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  3. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  4. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
  5. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  2. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  4. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  5. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  3. Central Europe's Floods
  4. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  5. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps