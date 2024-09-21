The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sr Lankan Elections

In the recent past Tamils have voted together as a community supporting one or the other of the Sinhala parties that promised to deliver minority rights. Except in 2005, when the LTTE ordered a boycott. Tamils of the north and east have always opposed the Rajapakse’s, Mahinda in 2010 and 2015 and his brother Gotabaya in 2019. Since the military campaign eliminated the LTTE, Tamils have backed parties opposed to the Rajapaksa’s who they hold responsible for large scale human rights abuse. The Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s former president Chandrika Kumaratunga, was one of the few Sinhala politicians willing to give the Tamil’s some degree of self-rule. But the LTTE leader Prabhakaran refused to honour his commitment and decided against peace talks. Later she was attacked at one of her political rallies by alleged the LTTE. The President luckily escaped but one of her eyes was severely damaged. Since then Chandrika Kumaratunga gave up on peace initiatives. Ranil Wickremesinghe too wooed the Tamils and promised to implement the 13th amendment when he was prime minister. Yet he too did not push for it once the elections were over.