International

Suni Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch

Tuesday, August 6, marked the two-month point at the space station for Starliner's test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who should have been back by mid-June. NASA is assessing all its options for the safe return of the two astronauts, including a ride home in a SpaceX capsule.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard the Boeing Starliner. |
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard the Boeing Starliner. | Photo: AP
info_icon

To buy some more time at the International Space Station (ISS) for the Boeing Starliner crew - Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams - which has been unable to return to earth due to leak problems in the capsule, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is reportedly delaying its next astronaut launch.

NASA said on Tuesday it is shifting SpaceX's four-person flight from this month to the next, with a targeted for September 24 at the earliest. Officials said that will give them more time to analyze thruster and leak problems that hit Boeing's Starliner capsule after its June liftoff, its first with a crew on board, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

“NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate the spacecraft's readiness, and no decisions have been made regarding Starliner's return,” NASA said in a statement. Further details were expected at a news conference set for Wednesday.

Tuesday, August 6, marked the two-month point at the space station for Starliner's test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who should have been back by mid-June. NASA is assessing all its options for the safe return of the two astronauts, including a ride home in a SpaceX capsule.

ALSO READ | Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks

All Docking Ports At ISS Occupied

Only two docking ports at the space station can accommodate US astronaut capsules and both are occupied at present. One will need to be vacated before the next SpaceX crew can arrive.

Russia has its own parking places for its Soyuz capsules.

With the latest setback, the four astronauts who flew up with SpaceX in March now also face a longer mission than planned.

Over the past several weeks, Boeing has conducted thruster test firings on the ground as well as in space to better understand why five thrusters failed ahead of Starliner's June 6 arrival at the space station. Barring one, all came back online, the AP report mentioned.

Helium leaks in the capsule's propulsion system also cropped up.

Citing the testing, the company late last week said: “Boeing remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew.”

Boeing and SpaceX topped NASA's list for astronaut taxi service to and from the space station after the shuttles retired in 2011. NASA signed contracts worth billions with both companies to have a backup in case one of them got sidelined by an accident.

ALSO READ: Sunita Williams Might Remain In Space For Months Before Homecoming | Here's Why

SpaceX launched its first crew in 2020 and the upcoming flight will be its 10th astronaut flight for NASA. SpaceX also sent a few private crews into orbit.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  2. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  3. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  5. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself
  2. Bangladesh Violence: Air India Brings Back 205 People From Dhaka To Delhi Via Special Flight
  3. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  4. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Against Punjab And Haryana HC Judge For Slamming Apex Court's Stay Order
  5. 'Will PM Modi Call And Apologise?': Congress Recalls Delhi Protests Ahead Of Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match
Entertainment News
  1. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  2. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
  3. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  4. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  5. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  2. Suni Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  3. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
  4. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself