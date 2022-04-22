Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sri Lankan Families Continue To Swarm India From Crisis Hit Island Nation

Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948, and has been witnessing large-scale protests against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy.

Sri Lankan Families Continue To Swarm India From Crisis Hit Island Nation
Sri Lanka facing worst economic crisis.(File photo-Representational image) AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 1:26 pm

Eighteen more Sri Lankan nationals who fled the crisis-hit island republic arrived in India on Friday, with the hapless families who landed at Dhanushkodi in the wee hours being accommodated at the Mandapam refugees camp.

They rued the severe crisis that has crippled the country's economy and said even milk powder could not be afforded by them and alleged government apathy towards citizens.

The 18 people, among whom there were children, came in two batches in as many boats and were dropped off at Arichalmunai.

Related stories

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew In Rambukkana: Probe Begins On Police Firing At Protesters

Protest Continues In Sri Lanka Over Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka:1 Dead, 12 Injured As Police Opens Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters

Two of the women who were part of the latest batch of Lankans leaving the country, said they braved rains to cross over to India.

Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

The island nation is witnessing large-scale protests against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy - the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history. (With PTI inputs)


 

Tags

International Sri Lanka India Island Nation Sri Lankans Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Britain Independence Fuel Price Economy Debt-ridden Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?