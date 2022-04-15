Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sri Lanka Rations Fuel As Country Faces Its Worst Financial Crisis

Limit is Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers per visit to fuel pump, Rs 1,500 for three-wheelers, Rs 5,000 for four-wheelers. Buses, lorries and commercial vehicles are exempted.

Sri Lanka Rations Fuel As Country Faces Its Worst Financial Crisis
Sri Lankans queue up near a fuel station AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 7:52 pm

Sri Lanka's state-owned petroleum corporation announced fuel rationing for vehicles with effect from Friday, as an unprecedented economic crisis roils the country.

According to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) statement, now motorcycles and other two-wheelers can purchase fuel upto worth Rs 1,000 per visit to a fuel station.

Similarly, three-wheelers can purchase fuel worth Rs 1,500, cars, jeeps and vans upto Rs 5,000. Buses, lorries and commercial vehicles have been exempted from the rationing.

Related stories

What’s Happening In Sri Lanka And How Did The Economic Crisis Start?

Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka Announces Debt Default

India Delivers Fuel Consignments To Sri Lanka, Total Fuel Aid Reaches 270,000 MT

Long queues at fuel stations have resulted in massive public anger. Further, households are experiencing nearly 12-hour-long powercuts and there is a massive shortage of essentials, due to falling value of the Sri Lankan rupee.

The island nation is in the midst of one of the worst economic crises it has ever seen. It has just defaulted on its foreign debts for the first time since its independence.

The Galle Face protests in Colombo entered their seventh day on Friday with more and more youth joining it every passing day. They urge the resignation of President Gotabaya for his incompetence in handling the island’s worst-ever economic crisis.

The protest campaign has been running on social media, urging youths to gather at Galle Face. Besides, there have been continuing protests across the island, blaming the government for its mishandling of the forex.

The protesters have rejected talks with the government till the President and Prime Minister leave office.

CPC chairperson Sumith Wijesinghe last week told reporters the corporation was losing between Rs 800 million to Rs 1 billion every day on fuel subsidies due to high global market prices and the depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee.

Wijesinghe said the CPC was losing 110 rupees per litre on diesel and Rs 52 per litre on petrol.

Wijesinghe said, "We are in discussions with India for another oil credit line for 500 million dollars". India last month extended USD 500 million to Sri Lanka, to help the country buy oil.

Tags

International Sri Lankan Government Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Worst Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Crisis Fuel Rationing Emergency In Sri Lanka Curfew Sri Lanka Fuel Island Nation Sri Lanka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

AAP At The Grassroots And Its Big Strides In Gujarat

AAP At The Grassroots And Its Big Strides In Gujarat