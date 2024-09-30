International

South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law

South Korea's National Assembly has passed a law that criminalises the possession and viewing of sexually explicit deepfake content. The legislation, awaiting President Yoon Suk Yeol's signature, imposes penalties of up to three years in prison or fines of around $22,600 for those caught engaging with such material.

South korea, deepfake
The law also increases penalties for creating deepfake pornography to a maximum of seven years in prison, regardless of distribution intent. Photo: X
info_icon

South Korea has taken a major step to fight the growing problem of sexually explicit deepfake content. The National Assembly passed a new law on Thursday that bans the possession and viewing of deepfake pornography, which only needs the president's signature to take effect.

Once signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, anyone caught purchasing, saving, or watching this kind of content could face up to three years in jail or a hefty fine of about $22,600.

The passing of this law is not the first time South Korea has taken action against deepfake pornography. It is already illegal in the country to create and distribute such content, with offenders currently facing a sentence of up to five years in prison or a fine of around $38,000 under the Sexual Violence Prevention and Victims Protection Act. However, the new law tightens the regulations even further by criminalising possession and consumption, regardless of whether there was any intent to share the material.

Moreover, if the new bill is signed into law, the maximum penalty for creating deepfake pornography will increase from five to seven years in prison, even if the creator did not intend to distribute the images.

Public Outrage

Public outrage over the spread of deepfake pornography has been growing in recent years. Just last month, authorities began investigating explicit deepfake images being shared in chat rooms on Telegram. In one shocking case, a report by journalist Ko Narin revealed that faces of female graduates from Seoul National University appeared on deepfake materials produced by former classmates. “I was shocked at how organized the process was,” Ko told the BBC. She also uncovered a group sharing content involving underage students that had over 2,000 members.

The problem is widespread in South Korea, especially among young people. This year alone, 387 people have been arrested for crimes related to deepfake content, with 80% of them being teenagers, according to Yonhap news agency.

The issue also has international dimensions. In January 2023, deepfake explicit images of pop star Taylor Swift circulated widely on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), drawing millions of views and prompting the platform to temporarily block searches for her name.

Protesters Demand Stronger Legal Action

Earlier this month, over 6,000 protesters gathered in Marronnier Park, northeastern Seoul, to demand stronger legal action against deepfake crimes. Dressed in black and masked, the demonstrators called out the government for what they see as a lack of effective measures to protect victims of digital sex crimes. The protest was organized by "Joint Action to Condemn Misogynistic Violence," a women’s rights group formed primarily by university students.

“Six years ago, hundreds of thousands of women gathered here in Hyehwa to condemn illegal filming and digital sex crimes and urged the government to take action, but the problem hasn’t been solved,” the protest organizers said in a joint statement. "Over time, the damage has expanded. Nothing has changed, and the law has even regressed."

The protesters argued that the current legal framework is outdated and insufficient to combat crimes that evolve rapidly with new technologies, such as deepfakes. They called for a complete overhaul of the legal system, as well as greater political will from lawmakers to tackle these crimes head-on.

“We told you not to film illegally, and now you are doing deepfake?” protesters chanted, urging the National Assembly, the police, and other government agencies to take swift and decisive action against the rising number of deepfake-related crimes.

South Korea is not alone in its efforts to curb deepfake pornography. In May 2023, two U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at punishing individuals who create or share non-consensual deepfake images. The proposed legislation in the U.S. includes penalties such as fines and up to two years in prison, along with civil penalties of up to $150,000.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Ravichandran Ashwin Strikes Again; BAN - 26/2 & 233; IND - 285/9 dec
  2. UAE Vs USA, Namibia T20I Tri-Series Toss Update: United States Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series
  4. Will India Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025? BCCI To Take Final Call
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19 1st Unofficial Test: Samit Dravid Ruled Out Due To Knee Injury
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
  2. Atletico Vs Real, La Liga: Madrid Derby Draw A 'Good Point' Despite Late Concession, Says Ancelotti
  3. Atletico Vs Real, La Liga: Simeone Slams Ultras After Madrid Derby Violence
  4. Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25
  5. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Dramatic Match Ends In Draw After Dramatic Crowd Interruption - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Does Working Hard Mean Overworking? Deaths Due To 'Job Pressures' Bring Focus Work Stress Management
  2. Outlook Talks: Former R&AW Chief AS Dulat in Conversation with Reporter Tarique Anwar
  3. Maharashtra Declares Indigenous Cows As 'Rajyamata-Gomata' Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Again, Shiv Sena Writes To CM | Coldplay Tickets Controversy Details
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
  5. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
Latest Stories
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Ravichandran Ashwin Strikes Again; BAN - 26/2 & 233; IND - 285/9 dec
  5. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  6. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  8. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign