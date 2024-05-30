South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters

The North had successfully launched its first military spy satellite in November, but Monday's failure posed a possible setback to Kim's plans to launch three more military spy satellites in 2024. “We will never tolerate any moves of the hostile forces to violate the inviolable sphere under the exercise of sovereignty nor step back from having access to the space reconnaissance capability which should be done surely no matter what others may say,” North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong said in a statement published on state media.