Russian Presidential Elections: Why Vladimir Putin Is On Track To Becoming President For The Fifth Time

With the Russian presidential elections underway, incumbent Vladimir Putin is poised to secure another term, extending his rule to nearly a quarter-century with little competition expected from other candidates on the ballot.
The Russian elections which began on Friday and will last through Sunday will see polling in over 89 regions. However, over the years, Russian elections have gained a reputation for being rigged, turning into mere formalities where only one candidate has emerged victorious for the past two decades.
What is the election process in Russia?
In Russia, individuals aged 35 and above who have resided in the country for at least a decade can run for president. They must be nominated by an election bloc or directly by citizens, with a minimum of 1,000,000 signatures gathered from over 15 regions.
The electoral process is managed by local, regional, and national election commissions, supported by the Central Election Commission in Moscow and local executive authorities.
The country is divided into 89 regions, further subdivided into 2,700 territories representing cities and other local units.
Voting will also occur in what Russia refers to as its new territories — regions of Ukraine currently under Russian control and governed by Russian law.
Any Russian citizen above 18 years of age, not imprisoned due to a criminal conviction, can vote. The Central Election Commission reports 112.3 million eligible voters in Russia and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, with an additional 1.9 million eligible voters residing abroad.
Candidates in the running
Apart from Putin, three more candidates are in the running.
Nikolai Kharitonov is the official candidate of the Communist Party, a party which has finished a distant second to Putin at every election since 2000. The 75-year-old politician is a member of the lower house of the Russian parliament and according to recent state poll, about 4 per cent voters are ready to vote for him.
Leader of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky is another candidate in the running. The same state poll also found 4 per cent of voters favouring him in the elections.
Vladislav Davankov, the third candidate challenging Putin, is the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma and a lawmaker for the New People political party. At 40, he is the youngest candidate and has received various state awards, including one from Putin. Davankov positions himself as a proponent of personal freedom and, in Russian politics, leans towards liberalism. 5 per cent voters said they were ready to vote for him.
Candidates who wanted to run for president
Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, 40, had wanted to contest the Presidential elections but was disqualified by Russian election officials for alleged “numerous violations" in her candidacy papers. Duntsova advocated for peace in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners.
Boris Nadezhdin, 60, attempted a long-shot anti-war campaign but was disqualified by the Central Election Commission (CEC) in February. He openly criticised Russia's military operation in Ukraine, calling it a "fatal mistake" and promising to end it through negotiations.
Alexei Navalny, who died at 47 in a Russian prison in February, aspired to be Russia's president and was a fierce critic of Putin. His supporters accuse Putin of orchestrating his murder, a claim the Kremlin denies.