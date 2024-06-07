One of the four Indian students who drowned on entering a fast-flowing river near St Petersburg in Russia was on video call with his father sitting in India, who saw the entire tragedy unfold in front of his eyes. The four medical students of Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city near St Petersburg drowned when they stepped into the Volkhov river while taking a stroll, university authorities said on Friday.
Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, was on video call with his father at the time of the mishap, his sister Jia, and two others -- Harshal Anantrao Desale and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub -- died, another student Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane was rescued and is undergoing medical treatment.
"When they entered the Volkhov river, Jishan made a video call to his family. His father and other family members were pleading with Jishan and others to come out of the river waters when a strong wave swept them away," news agency PTI quote a family member telling local media.
The family saw the tragedy unfold in front of their eyes as they made desperate pleas for them to come out of the water.
The Pinjari family now grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, highlighting the dangers that can unexpectedly arise in seemingly peaceful settings.
MEA Issues Advisory
The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi termed it as an unfortunate incident.
"Four Indian students who were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, drowned in an unfortunate incident in the Volkhov river. In the incident, a fifth Indian student was saved from drowning and is presently receiving medical attention," it said.
Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov River. The search for the remaining two missing students continues.
The tragedy has prompted the Indian embassy here to issue an advisory to the students.
"Unfortunate incidents of drowning of Indian students in Russia are taking place from time to time. In such incidents this year so far, four Indian students have lost their lives. In the year 2023 there were two incidents and in 2022, there were six cases of death of Indian students by drowning," the embassy said on Friday.
"The Embassy, therefore, urges Indian students in Russia to be extremely careful while going to beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies. Students are advised to take all necessary precautions and safety measures in this regard," it added.
About The Victims
Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad said that efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies of the deceased students back to India.
Jishan and Jia were siblings from Amalner in Jalgaon district, while Harshal Desale hailed from Bhadgaon, also in Jalgaon district.
The University reached out to the Indian envoy in Russia to express condolences over the tragic loss.
The students had been enjoying a leisurely walk near the city's beach along the Volkhov river during their study-free time when the accident occurred.
The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg confirmed that the students, aged between 18-20, were pursuing medical education at the University.