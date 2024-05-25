International

Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar

A warning was issued across the region on Friday for hurricane-force winds, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said.

Russia Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
Strong wind blew off the roof of a school in Russia's southern Krasnodar region on Saturday morning, injuring at least 12 children, local officials said.

The regional prosecutor's office in Krasnodar said in a statement that “a strong gust of wind” tore off the roof, causing the children to “suffer shrapnel wounds of varying severity”.

It added that an investigation under the article of “provision of services that do not meet safety requirements” has been ordered.

