Qatar Expresses Interest In Bilateral Trade Pact With India

Qatar has signaled its intent to begin negotiations on a trade agreement with India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday.
Speaking at an industry event, the minister revealed that Qatar’s interest in a bilateral trade pact was first indicated during the February state visit of Qatar’s Emir to India. Goyal confirmed that a senior official from Qatar recently communicated a desire to launch formal talks. During that earlier visit, both sides had agreed to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.
Goyal also provided updates on other international trade deals. He stated that a long-anticipated free trade agreement with Oman is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Additionally, discussions are underway with Saudi Arabia for similar arrangements, and negotiations with the European Union are progressing at a faster pace.
Against the backdrop of shifting global trade dynamics, the minister assured exporters of continued government support amid emerging uncertainties. Efforts are ongoing to diversify export markets, with coordination between Indian missions abroad and domestic stakeholders. Goyal also emphasized that recent reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are expected to boost domestic consumption. “Our exports this year will be higher than last year,” he remarked.
These developments align with longstanding objectives to deepen India–Qatar economic ties, including targets to double trade volumes and expand energy cooperation, as announced earlier this year.