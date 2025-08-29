Qatar Expresses Interest In Bilateral Trade Pact With India

These developments align with longstanding objectives to deepen India–Qatar economic ties, including targets to double trade volumes and expand energy cooperation, as announced earlier this year.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Qatar India ties
Photo: PIB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- During that earlier visit, both sides had agreed to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

- Discussions are underway with Saudi Arabia for similar arrangements, and negotiations with the European Union are progressing at a faster pace.

- Against the backdrop of shifting global trade dynamics, the minister assured exporters of continued government support amid emerging uncertainties.

Qatar has signaled its intent to begin negotiations on a trade agreement with India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday.

Speaking at an industry event, the minister revealed that Qatar’s interest in a bilateral trade pact was first indicated during the February state visit of Qatar’s Emir to India. Goyal confirmed that a senior official from Qatar recently communicated a desire to launch formal talks. During that earlier visit, both sides had agreed to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

Goyal also provided updates on other international trade deals. He stated that a long-anticipated free trade agreement with Oman is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Additionally, discussions are underway with Saudi Arabia for similar arrangements, and negotiations with the European Union are progressing at a faster pace.

Against the backdrop of shifting global trade dynamics, the minister assured exporters of continued government support amid emerging uncertainties. Efforts are ongoing to diversify export markets, with coordination between Indian missions abroad and domestic stakeholders. Goyal also emphasized that recent reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are expected to boost domestic consumption. “Our exports this year will be higher than last year,” he remarked.

Related Content
Related Content

These developments align with longstanding objectives to deepen India–Qatar economic ties, including targets to double trade volumes and expand energy cooperation, as announced earlier this year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score: Brendan Taylor Returns As ZIM Bowl First

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  3. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  3. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit